MLS player Anton Walkes dies of injuries suffered in Miami boat crash

Anton Walkes, a 25-year-old player for Charlotte FC, has died a day after being critically injured when two boats crashed near Miami Marine Stadium just north of Key Biscayne, Fla. The MLS team announced Thursday the death of Walkes, who, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (via the Miami Herald), had been found unconscious and received CPR from Miami Fire Rescue at around 3 p.m. Eastern time Wednesday.

His team arrived in Fort Lauderdale on Jan. 9 for a 12-day training camp to kick off the 2023 preseason.

We are deeply saddened to share that Anton Walkes has tragically passed away this morning.



May he rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/8oUcHvWW6g — Charlotte FC (@CharlotteFC) January 19, 2023

“Everyone at Tepper Sports & Entertainment is devastated by the tragic passing of Anton Walkes,” Charlotte FC owner David Tepper said in a statement. “He was a tremendous son, father, partner and teammate whose joyous approach to life touched everyone he met. Anton made those around him better people in all areas of life and represented Charlotte FC to the highest standard both on and off the pitch. He will be greatly missed by many and our thoughts and prayers are with Anton’s family during this heartbreaking time. The club offers its full support to all those impacted during this period of mourning.”

A native of Lewisham, England, Walkes signed as a 16-year-old with Tottenham Hotspur of the English Premier League. After one appearance, he was loaned to Portsmouth of England’s League One and Atlanta United of the MLS in 2017. He spent two seasons in Portsmouth, followed by two with Atlanta United.

He started 64 of 70 games with Atlanta United and was selected by Charlotte when he was left exposed for the 2021 expansion draft. He started 21 games in 23 appearances last season.

“We are heartbroken from the loss of Anton Walkes, a truly incredible father, loving person and outstanding human being,” the club’s sporting director, Zoran Krneta, said in a statement. “Anton embodied what it means to be a part of Charlotte Football Club and our entire community is grieving over this tragedy. The impact he made in the locker room and throughout Charlotte will never be forgotten. We are thinking of his lovely family during this time and will support them fully in every way imaginable.”

Charlotte FC was supposed to hold a closed-door friendly with St. Louis City on Saturday, then travel to California for the second phase of training camp. Its plans are now uncertain.

“There are no words to describe the sorrow of everyone in Major League Soccer today after learning of the tragic passing of Anton Walkes of Charlotte FC,” the league said in a statement. “Anton was a talented and dedicated player who was loved by his teammates and fans.”

