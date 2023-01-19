Cowboys back Brett Maher, still sign second kicker after four missed PATs

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Cowboys Coach Mike McCarthy said Thursday his team had “trust” in Brett Maher after the kicker missed a record four extra point attempts in Dallas’s playoff win Monday at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. McCarthy added that Maher would need to “practice well” this week ahead of a divisional round matchup at the San Francisco 49ers.

The coach’s comments came a day after the Cowboys signed third-year kicker Tristan Vizcaino to their practice squad. McCarthy downplayed the threat to Maher’s job security, telling reporters, “I just think we want to make sure that we’re in position to always add depth to our football team.”

“It doesn’t take anything away from our trust in Brett,” McCarthy said. “I just think it’s part of the responsibility. Player acquisition’s a 365-day [thing], this is nothing out of the norm for us.”

Maher set an unhappy NFL record for a playoff or regular season contest by missing four extra points in one game. Those gaffes came after each of the Cowboys’ first four touchdowns, spanning from the first quarter to the third. Maher finally split the uprights on the extra point when Dallas got in the end zone in the fourth quarter, leaving him 1 for 5 on a kick that NFL teams make more than 90 percent of the time.

Advertisement

The fourth-year kicker was “distraught” over his performance, Dallas special teams coach John Fassel said Tuesday at a news conference while also expressing optimism that it wouldn’t affect Maher’s mind-set going forward.

“He knows it was a bad day at the office,” said Fassel, “and I have full confidence he’ll rebound.”

Some of Maher’s teammates, including wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, offered him supportive comments during the game. Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, though, was seen exhibiting frustration with Maher. At one point, Prescott used profanity in yelling for his team to go for a two-point conversion the next time it scored a touchdown.

Dak Prescott, after leading Cowboys to their 3rd TD and Brett Maher missing his 3rd extra point in the 1st half, slams his helmet & screams for Cowboys to go for 2, you can read his lips! #DallasCowboys pic.twitter.com/n2X7GKsRNy — Kevin Gray Jr. (@KevinGraySports) January 17, 2023

A day after the 31-14 win, Prescott said he was “Money Maher’s biggest fan.”

“I talked to him individually, and just told him after the game: ‘Hey, let that go, we’re going to need it,’ ” Prescott told reporters. “I just played like [expletive] a week ago, so that happens. Knowing what that guy’s done, with the resiliency he’s shown throughout his career — personally, no doubt that he’ll come back and be perfect, and help us win.”

Advertisement

In his third year with Dallas, sandwiched around one season with the New Orleans Saints in 2021 and stints with several practice squads, Maher made 50 of 53 extra point attempts in the regular season. He also hit 29 of 32 field goal attempts, including 9 of 11 from 50-plus yards, with a long of 60 that extended his own NFL record for makes from 60-plus yards to four. Fassel said Tuesday that, factoring in blocked kicks, he counted Maher as having missed just four total attempts this season — before Monday’s debacle.

Going into the Cowboys-Bucs game, no kicker had missed so many as three extra points in a playoff game. The attempts were all but automatic for several decades, when they were snapped at the 2-yard line, before the league moved the snap back to the 15 in 2015, lengthening the kicks to 33 yards.

Fassel said Tuesday that different miscues happened on each of Maher’s missed kicks, including a “lazy swing” at the first one and missing “the sweet spot” on the second one and hitting it with more of his toe. By the third attempt the Cowboys had lost their first two kicking balls in the stands, the coach said, and they were forced to use a ball that wasn’t as broken in.

Advertisement

“It was a perfect storm of a bad kicking day,” Fassel said. He added of Maher, “He’s probably going to be mentally hurting pretty bad until he can kind of sweat and kick again. There’s no medicine like being back on the practice field.”

According to Yahoo Sports, Maher made all six of his kicks at practice Thursday while Vizcaino missed two of five. Vizcaino’s previous NFL experience includes stints with the 49ers, Los Angeles Chargers, Arizona Cardinals and New England Patriots.

Asked if the sudden uncertainty at kicker made for an “uncomfortable” situation going into a contest with a berth in the NFC championship game at stake, McCarthy replied that did not “view it that way.”

“I’m all about the commitment, the journey, the belief,” said McCarthy, who is in his third season with Dallas after 13 as head coach of the Green Bay Packers. “You don’t get this far, you don’t accomplish what you accomplish sitting there second-guessing, operating on a glass-half-full mind-set. Whoever lines up there … I’ll have great confidence, and the expectation is to win, be successful.”

“We’ve got faith in him,” Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott said of Maher on Thursday. “That’s our brother, and we’re not going to turn our back on him. Last week we ain’t really need him. But this week we probably will.”

Elliott added with a laugh: “So get that [expletive] together.”

GiftOutline Gift Article