Maryland’s Dan Enos leaves to be Arkansas offensive coordinator

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Maryland offensive coordinator Dan Enos has left the program for the same job at Arkansas. The Razorbacks announced Enos’s hire Thursday, leaving the Terrapins in search of a coordinator to lead the 2023 offense that returns starting quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Arkansas Coach Sam Pittman and Enos reunite after working together as assistants on the Razorbacks’ staff in 2015. Pittman coached the offensive line from 2013 to 2015, overlapping with Enos, who was the offensive coordinator from 2015 to 2017.

Enos spent two seasons with Coach Michael Locksley at Maryland, guiding the Terps’ offense as Tagovailoa broke multiple school records. Maryland scored 28.2 points per game (fifth in the Big Ten) and tallied 401.2 yards per game (fourth). The Terps’ offense had several standout outings, but those were joined by occasional letdowns, particularly a dreary two-game stretch with a 23-10 loss at Wisconsin and a 30-0 defeat at Penn State.

With Enos and Tagovailoa, Maryland’s passing game ranked third in the conference with 259.8 yards per game, despite Tagovailoa dealing with a nagging knee injury. Tagovailoa had his most productive season in 2021 when he tallied a school-record 3,860 passing yards. The Terps finished the 2022 season 8-5, the most wins for the program since 2010.

Advertisement

Before arriving at Maryland, Enos had a relationship with the Tagovailoa family. Enos was the quarterbacks coach of Taulia’s brother, Tua, in 2018 at Alabama while Locksley coordinated the offense. With Enos’s departure, Tagovailoa will have a third offensive coordinator in his four seasons at Maryland. Tagovailoa announced he would return for his senior season Wednesday, the day before Arkansas finalized the hiring of Enos.

Beyond Tagovailoa, Maryland’s next offensive coordinator will inherit a unit that has talent but will rely on less experienced players to fill several voids. Wide receivers Dontay Demus Jr., Rakim Jarrett and Jacob Copeland are heading to the NFL draft, and the Terps lost standout tight end CJ Dippre, who transferred to Alabama. Maryland will also need to replace multiple offensive line starters who were seniors in 2022. The Terps’ running backs, especially redshirt freshman Roman Hemby (989 rushing yards), showed promise last season, and several young wide receivers are poised to take on a larger role.

Enos is the third member of the Terps’ coaching staff to leave this offseason. Mike Miller, a fast-rising assistant who had served as the tight ends coach and co-offensive coordinator, left to be the primary coordinator and play-caller at Charlotte. Safeties coach Wes Neighbors, another young assistant on Locksley’s staff, departed after one season in College Park for the same job at Mississippi.

GiftOutline Gift Article