Terps avenge New Year’s Day rout, hold off Hunter Dickinson and Michigan

The Maryland fans booed when the Xfinity Center announcer introduced Michigan’s Hunter Dickinson, and the ribbing continued when Dickinson, a former All-Met at DeMatha who has expressed his ire toward the Terrapins’ program, touched the ball. Dickinson had won his previous five games against Maryland, but the College Park faithful finally had reason to celebrate Thursday night after the Terps secured a 64-58 victory.

Dickinson tortured the Terps in the paint when he faced Maryland earlier this month in Ann Arbor. This time, the difference-maker was his former Stags teammate, Jahmir Young. A point guard who transferred from Charlotte, Young led Maryland with 26 points, most coming from strong drives to the basket. Young hit four free throws in the final minute to help seal the win, continuing a stretch that includes three straight games with at least 20 points.

“He’s playing as good as any player in the country right now,” Coach Kevin Willard said. “He’s gotten comfortable with the length and size he has to go against every night.”

The Terps (12-6, 3-4 Big Ten) badly needed a win after struggling through a difficult early conference stretch. It didn’t come easy — Maryland didn’t make a basket in the final 4:30, and the Terps watched their 10-point lead dwindle to as little as four in the final minutes. But Willard’s team held on.

Dickinson, a 7-foot-1 center, scored a team-high 19 points, including a 3-for-5 clip from three-point range, and he added 10 rebounds, but Maryland didn’t let him dominate in the paint. The Xfinity Center crowd did its part, erupting when he missed a shot or when Maryland’s rarely used backup dunked over him.

The Terps outscored Michigan 42-22 in the paint — a stunning disparity given Dickinson’s production (32 points and 12 rebounds) when the Wolverines (10-8, 4-3) outclassed Maryland on New Year’s Day.

Dickinson has publicly aired his frustrations with the Maryland program, claiming that the Terps overlooked him during the recruiting process. Xfinity Center is just three miles from DeMatha, but until Young transferred to Maryland before this season, the Terps hadn’t landed a player from the WCAC power since Travis Garrison in 2002.

During Dickinson’s first trip to College Park, he played inside an empty arena because of coronavirus restrictions and picked up a technical foul for glaring at Maryland’s bench. Since then, Dickinson’s team beat the Terps three times in Ann Arbor and once in the Big Ten tournament, but he hadn’t returned to Xfinity Center until Thursday. And in this meeting, facing the Terps and an announced crowd of 12,656, Dickinson was overshadowed by another former Stag.

Here’s what else to know about Maryland’s win:

Fast start

In Maryland’s lopsided letdown against the Wolverines earlier this month, the Terps missed 18 of 19 shots to start the game and trailed at one point, 27-4. Maryland never had a chance and suffered a deflating 81-46 loss. In the rematch, Maryland surged early, containing Dickinson, taking care of the ball (just four turnovers in the first half) and controlling the paint.

“I’m not joking,” Willard said. “I told the team, I said, ‘If we get five points in the first five minutes, we’ll win the game.’ ”

Maryland’s lead grew as large as 13 with 6:32 remaining before halftime, but Michigan chipped away with sharpshooting from three-point range. The Wolverines hit five shots from deep in the final 6:13 of the half, including a pair of threes from Dickinson. That burst helped trim Maryland’s lead to 34-32 at intermission.

The Terps finished with a season-low six turnovers, and when asked about that poise, Willard said, “I’m throwing a party at the house tonight.”

Swanton-Rodger shines

Maryland entered this matchup with serious frontcourt depth concerns. Julian Reese’s primary backup, Patrick Emilien, missed the game with an ankle injury, and the Terps had no proven options behind him.

But Caelum Swanton-Rodger, a 6-foot-11 freshman, turned into Maryland’s pleasant surprise of the evening. The Canadian center had only logged eight points in 46 minutes through his first 17 games, but when Willard called upon him early in this game, Swanton-Rodger delivered. Willard has said he wanted to bring the freshman along slowly, rather than throwing him into major matchup with little experience, but Thursday he had no choice.

“It was a big moment for me,” Swanton-Rodger said. “I’ve been limited in my time, but I got an opportunity today and tried my best to make the best of it.”

Swanton-Rodger scored on Dickinson early, then dunked over the Michigan star late in the first half, prompting a roar from the home crowd. Before halftime, the freshman had tallied four points, three rebounds and a block in seven minutes.

“Cael’s seven minutes were probably the most important seven minutes we’ve had all season,” Willard said.

Those quality minutes from Swanton-Rodger were critical for the Terps after Reese picked up two early fouls. Reese played all 20 minutes of the second half without committing a foul, and the sophomore finished with six points.

Reese did his part to contain Dickinson. Willard said Reese had “such a better feel for what he had to do” against the star big man.

Welcome back

In addition to Dickinson, two other Michigan starters had something of a DMV homecoming: Terrance Williams II (Gonzaga) and Dug McDaniel (Paul VI) also had standout WCAC careers.

“We knew it was a homecoming for a couple of them, so they were going to bring it,” Young said. “We just had to make sure we came out and threw the first punch.”

Williams finished with nine points and 13 rebounds. After Maryland had led for nearly the entire first half, the junior forward from Clifton, Md., tied the game with 12:01 to go after he scored on back-to-back possessions. But the Wolverines never had a second-half lead.

McDaniel, a freshman point guard, had just four points on 2-for-10 shooting and added seven assists. But Young, the veteran often matched up against McDaniel, had his way with Michigan’s defense and was the most productive WCAC product on the court — and the only one to leave with a victory.

