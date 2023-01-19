Maryland women get off to fast start, turn aside Wisconsin on road

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

MADISON, Wisc. — Shyanne Sellers sure seems to enjoy playing in the Midwest. Outside of a loss at No. 6 Indiana, the Ohio native has thrived in the heart of the Big Ten. Seventh-ranked Notre Dame, Purdue and Purdue Fort Wayne all found out in December. Wisconsin got the message Thursday.

Sellers matched a career high with 21 points inside the chilly Kohl Center, which doubles as a hockey arena, as No. 11 Maryland led wire-to-wire in a 77-64 victory over the Badgers. The Terrapins have only trailed for 1:57 in their past two games combined.

The Badgers (6-13, 2-6 Big Ten) are now 0-12 all-time against Maryland (15-4, 6-2).

“Apparently the Midwest is my best friend,” Sellers said. “I just said when we were coming down the elevator before the game, it's like going to my high school game with all the snow outside. I guess that was a little warm-up to what was going to happen.”

Sellers scored 13 of Maryland’s first 18 points on a perfect 5-for-5 shooting, including three three-pointers. The sophomore jump-started a 22-6 run to open the game. Wisconsin never got the game within single digits the rest of the night and was down as many as 22 midway through the third quarter.

By the time Sellers checked out for the final time with 2:29 remaining, she was dancing in the huddle while Beyoncé played over the loudspeaker. She finished 9 of 12 from the floor to go with seven rebounds.

Diamond Miller focused on facilitating early and scored just three points in the first half before finishing with 19, six rebounds and three assists. Faith Masonius scored in double figures for just the second time since November with 11 points and six rebounds, including seven points in the first quarter.

“Definitely the start of the game kind of sets the tone for the rest of the game,” said Masonius, who is roommates with Sellers. “We’ve got to come out strong. Shy, I looked at her, I was like, Oh my God, she couldn’t miss. I was literally like, okay!

“It was just fun hitting those shots and just playing fun basketball and getting up and down the court. It's nice to see when your teammate's shot goes in.”

The Maryland defense was stout for a second consecutive game, generating 19 points off 20 Wisconsin turnovers.

Avery LaBarbera led Wisconsin with 16 points. After being outscored 28-15 in the first quarter, the Badgers played the Terrapins even the rest of the way.

“That’s not in my DNA, therefore it’s not in our team’s DNA to take our foot off the gas at any point,” Wisconsin Coach Marisa Moseley said. “There’s no quit in us. … We’re going to compete for 40 minutes. Teams might beat us, but we’re not going to give up.”

Things to know about Thursday’s Terrapins’ win:

One more

The Terps will finish the week-long road trip Sunday at Nebraska with a bit of revenge on their mind. The Cornhuskers went to College Park and upset Maryland, 90-67, on Dec. 4. It’s Nebraska’s best win of the season.

The contest will be the last of an eight-game stretch that included just one ranked team. Moving forward, Maryland’s schedule gets much more challenging with six games against ranked teams, starting with No. 14 Michigan next week and including No. 2 Ohio State twice in the final nine games of the regular season.

Cracking the lineup

For the second consecutive game, freshman Mila Reynolds subbed into the game earlier than usual, checking in during the first quarter.

Reynolds appears to be the freshman of choice for Frese, who believes that freshmen should be earning minutes by now to play bigger roles as tournament time gets closer. Reynolds checked in during the second quarter against Rutgers on Sunday.

Fellow freshman Bri McDaniel also saw some first-quarter time as she leads the freshman with 18 games played. No Maryland freshman averages double-figures in minutes while all seven upperclassmen in the rotation came into the game averaging at least 21.6 minutes.

“Well, she’s practicing, so there’s a start [when you can] put consistent practices together,” Frese said of Reynolds, a 6-foot-3 guard-forward. “That’s a positive thing right now for our freshmen. And she’s been able to do that since coming back after Christmas. We need her to get there when you look [at] the size that we’re facing, that we’re going to continue to face.

“She's working hard. This was a different result for her today with catching and finishing compared to the last time out. So that's a huge bonus and seven minutes, hopefully we can build up to 10 and continue to keep moving that needle. Important for us to get some valuable minutes.”

Odds and ends

Masonius surpassed 500 career points. … Frese’s high school basketball coach, Paul James, was in attendance. … Maryland point guard Elisa Pinzan is 10 points shy of 1,000 for her career. … Abby Meyers and Brinae Alexander had four steals apiece for Maryland, tying a career high for Alexander and matching a season high for Meyers.

