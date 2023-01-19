How is Purdy, the reigning Mr. Irrelevant with just six NFL starts to his name, not last on this list? Because there is plenty of reason to be confident in him given how much confidence he has shown in himself. The playoff stage certainly didn’t seem too big for him last week, when he shredded Seattle for 332 yards, three touchdowns, no picks and a 131.5 rating. His adjusted EPA per play (0.709) was also extremely impressive, just as it was during the regular season when his mark of 0.196 was sixth among all quarterbacks. In the long run, Purdy may not pan out, but for now he has the benefit of excellent coaching, an elite group of weapons and a lack of haunting experiences at this level.