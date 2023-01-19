How much confidence should we have in these relative youngsters? A fair amount across the board, given that they all finished in the top 12 in a telling metric: adjusted expected points added per play this season, according to rbsdm.com, with the minimum set at 200 plays so that the San Francisco 49ers’ Brock Purdy and his small sample size can qualify. Here is a list that uses just the right combination of advanced statistics and a more traditional consideration of career track record to arrive at an exquisitely authoritative set of rankings for the quarterbacks who will take the field this weekend.
Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs
Age: 27 | NFL seasons: 6
2022 Adj. EPA/play: 0.306 | QBR: 77.7 | Pro Football Focus passing grade: 89.0
Sometimes you just have to take the layup. After leading the NFL this season in passing yards (5,250) and passing touchdowns (41), not to mention EPA per play and QBR for the AFC’s top-seeded squad, Mahomes appears to be a lock to win his second NFL MVP award. There’s also the fact that he is the only starting quarterback left in the field who has a Super Bowl win under his belt. Buffalo’s Josh Allen came into this season with plenty of buzz as the MVP favorite, but Mahomes delivered a strong reminder that he is simply the best this league has to offer.
Josh Allen, Bills
Age: 26 | NFL seasons: 5
2022 Adj. EPA/play: 0.231 | 2022 QBR: 71.5 | PFF passing grade: 86.1
Allen delivered a campaign that, in terms of individual quality, was somewhere between his breakout 2020 campaign and last year’s slight step back. With 14 interceptions, he was just one off the NFL lead, and according to the game charters at Pro Football Focus, he led the league in turnover-worthy throws with 32. To a large degree he made up for those errant passes by churning out 762 yards on the ground (third among quarterbacks behind Justin Fields and Lamar Jackson) and seven touchdowns.
Joe Burrow, Bengals
Age: 26 | NFL seasons: 3
2022 Adj. EPA/play: 0.181 | 2022 QBR: 58.8 | PFF passing grade: 90.2
It was a close call between Allen and Burrow, because while the Cincinnati star is not the same rushing threat, he had a far better 2022 with his arm. Burrow received PFF’s top passing grade, finished ahead of Allen in passer rating (100.8-96.6) and played far better than his Buffalo counterpart in the opening round of the postseason last week (0.090 in adjusted EPA per play vs. Allen’s negative-0.066). Ultimately, Burrow would have pushed ahead here except it’s hard to be completely confident in how he’ll fare when the Bengals’ offensive line is so banged up. With their teams squaring off Sunday, this matter will get settled on the field.
Jalen Hurts, Eagles
Age: 24 | NFL seasons: 3
2022 Adj. EPA/play: 0.225 | 2022 QBR: 66.4 | PFF passing grade: 80.6
The possibility that Hurts is still hampered by a sprain of his throwing shoulder doesn’t inspire the utmost optimism, but he is off the injury report and says he’s “feeling good.” The former Alabama and Oklahoma star was more than good in his 15 regular season games, taking huge leaps in passing efficiency metrics while finishing tied for second among all players with 13 rushing touchdowns. Even if he is at less than 100 percent on Saturday, Hurts will have the protection of PFF’s top pass-blocking unit. He will want to play much better, though, than he did in his postseason debut last year.
Dak Prescott, Cowboys
Age: 29 | NFL seasons: 7
2022 Adj. EPA/play: 0.183 | 2022 QBR: 57.9 | PFF passing grade: 72.1
What a difference a week makes. After looking disinterested at best in a lopsided, regular season-ending loss at Washington, Prescott was masterful in a first round win at Tampa Bay. His adjusted EPA per play against the Buccaneers (0.736) was the highest of any quarterback who took the field in that round, with only Purdy even close. Prescott threw for four touchdowns, zero interceptions and a 143.3 passer rating in easily the best postseason performance of his career. The rub there is that he was only so-so over his first four playoff games, particularly in the previous three, dating back to 2018.
Brock Purdy, 49ers
Age: 23 | NFL seasons: 1
2022 Adj. EPA/play: 0.196 | 2022 QBR: 65.3 | PFF passing grade: 74.4
How is Purdy, the reigning Mr. Irrelevant with just six NFL starts to his name, not last on this list? Because there is plenty of reason to be confident in him given how much confidence he has shown in himself. The playoff stage certainly didn’t seem too big for him last week, when he shredded Seattle for 332 yards, three touchdowns, no picks and a 131.5 rating. His adjusted EPA per play (0.709) was also extremely impressive, just as it was during the regular season when his mark of 0.196 was sixth among all quarterbacks. In the long run, Purdy may not pan out, but for now he has the benefit of excellent coaching, an elite group of weapons and a lack of haunting experiences at this level.
Trevor Lawrence, Jaguars
Age: 23 | NFL seasons: 2
2022 Adj. EPA/play: 0.142 | 2022 QBR: 54.7 | PFF passing grade: 73.2
While leading Jacksonville all the way back last week against the Chargers, Lawrence looked a lot like the generational talent he was billed as going into the 2021 draft. That first half — when he threw a mind-boggling four interceptions — did happen, though. His initial meltdown needs to be taken into account, particularly when combined with the fact that Lawrence lost a league-high nine fumbles this season, just as he deserves plaudits for pulling himself together in time to stun Los Angeles. Even without a disastrous start Saturday, Lawrence might find himself having to dig out of a hole again if the Mahomes-led Chiefs jump all over the Jaguars.
Daniel Jones, Giants
Age: 25 | NFL seasons: 4
2022 Adj. EPA/play: 0.119 | 2022 QBR: 60.8 | PFF passing grade: 72.7
He looked extremely impressive in ousting Minnesota from the playoffs, but it’s worth keeping in mind that, a) the Vikings were total frauds, particularly on defense; b) Jones didn’t have many big games this season let alone during his previous three seasons, when he had the distinct whiff of a bust; and c) this is a tough group from which to stand out, especially with Purdy getting more credit. All that said, it’s possible that Giants Coach Brian Daboll, who has done a terrific job with Jones this season, was saving something for the postseason. He dialed up 11 designed runs for Jones in Minnesota, seven more than the quarterback’s season average, which increases the possibility that the Eagles will have on their hands Sunday a newer, more dangerous version of Danny Dimes.