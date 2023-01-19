Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Ron Rivera’s fourth offseason with Washington might be his most challenging yet. The Commanders’ coach is still navigating chaos — this year, it’s the potentially seismic shift of a franchise sale — and still lacks a definitive answer at quarterback. Plus, Rivera must make the most significant coaching hire of his tenure after he fired offensive coordinator Scott Turner.

At a news conference last week, Rivera said he anticipates the prospective sale affecting the front office’s ability to build the team. As of now, the Commanders have a good amount of salary cap space and a middling first-round draft pick to upgrade a talented roster with several glaring questions.

During that news conference, Rivera was asked whether he felt as if everything was on the line heading into his fourth year.

“We’ll see,” he said.

Salary cap situation

The 2023 salary cap, which will be announced in March, is expected to jump again. Contracts website Spotrac estimates the cap will increase from $208.2 million to roughly $225 million, which would give Washington about $11.6 million of cap space. (Only the top 51 contracts count against the salary cap in the offseason.) The Commanders are expected to clear an additional $26 million by releasing quarterback Carson Wentz and could create even more room with other veteran cuts or contract restructuring.

By the start of free agency in March, Washington should rank among the top 10 teams in cap space. But will ownership greenlight aggressive spending?

Notable free agents

Unrestricted: DT Daron Payne, QB Taylor Heinicke, LB Cole Holcomb, C Tyler Larsen, OL Wes Schweitzer, RG Trai Turner, DL Efe Obada, WR Cam Sims, LB David Mayo, LB Jon Bostic, RB Jonathan Williams, CB Danny Johnson, C Nick Martin, LB Nate Gerry, OL Wes Martin

Restricted: S Jeremy Reaves, LB Khaleke Hudson

Exclusive rights: CB Rachad Wildgoose, LB Milo Eifler

Payne is the name to watch. The 25-year-old is coming off a career season and will have plenty of suitors in free agency. Spotrac estimates Payne could net $19.4 million in average salary on his next deal. Should Washington opt to use the franchise tag on him, it would cost close to the same: The projected value of the exclusive franchise tag for defensive tackles (based on a $225 million salary cap) is $18.96 million for one season per OverTheCap.com, an NFL salary and contracts website.

Draft capital

Washington has the 16th pick in this year’s draft. Except for the third-rounder it included in the Wentz trade, it still has the rest of its picks. (That conditional pick did not become a second-round selection because Wentz did not play 70 percent of the team’s snaps.)

Washington stands to receive two compensatory picks following the departures of right guard Brandon Scherff (Jacksonville) and defensive tackle Tim Settle (Buffalo). OverTheCap projects Washington will receive a third-round pick for Scherff and a sixth-rounder for Settle. Those selections will be finalized in March.

Quarterback search

After its past two veteran acquisitions failed to pan out, Washington may turn to youth next season. Sam Howell will enter the offseason as the starter, but he will have to earn the role in organized team activities and training camp, according to a person with knowledge of the matter. And that won’t preclude the team from continuing to look for help.

The Wentz experiment went about as poorly as possible, but the veteran arrived with only a year of guaranteed money and will leave without any dead money on the books. Staying young with their starter will allow the Commanders to use the money they save to improve the rest of the roster and re-sign some of their free agents. But they will need a veteran backup.

Washington is interested in re-signing Heinicke if the numbers work out. Fellow pending free agent Teddy Bridgewater, who was with Washington’s executive vice president of football for player personnel, Marty Hurney, in Carolina, might be another option as a backup.

In a trade for Las Vegas’s Derek Carr, it seems unlikely Washington would give up assets and take on his hefty contract; his $32.9 million salary for 2023 and $7.4 million of his 2024 salary become guaranteed Feb. 15. Jimmy Garoppolo, a soon-to-be free agent, could come at a premium, and when looking at him last year, Washington had concerns about his injury history.

This year’s draft class is deep, but at No. 16, Washington would have to give up a haul to move up for one of the top talents. The demand for quarterbacks almost always pushes them to the top of the draft; two years ago, Washington was unwilling to give up the assets necessary to move up and select Justin Fields.

The Commanders still have other needs, and the depth of this year’s draft class gives them options. Perhaps they consider a Day 2 talent to join Howell and another veteran.

Other positions of need

Cornerback: Washington needs depth in the secondary and could look for help in the draft; this class is loaded with cornerback talent. Kendall Fuller, Benjamin St-Juste and Bobby McCain, who ended the season as the nickelback, are under contract for 2023, but the talent falls off significantly from there.

Interior offensive line: This was the line’s weakest link after Andrew Norwell and Turner replaced Ereck Flowers and Scherff. Turner will be a free agent, and Norwell is far from the all-pro he was in 2017. Rivera also indicated center will be a priority after the Commanders lost Chase Roullier and Tyler Larsen to season-ending injuries. Roullier has a $12.9 million cap hit for 2023, and the Commanders could save roughly $4.8 million if they released him.

Linebacker: Washington has lagged here for the entirety of Rivera’s tenure. Re-signing Holcomb would retain some experience, but Washington needs more talent and more depth.

Contracts to monitor

Wentz is likely to be cut, which will save Washington more than $26 million against the cap.

Norwell will be entering Year 10. After he had a trying season, Washington could release him to save $2.3 million in cap room.

Running back J.D. McKissic has a year left on his contract, but his future is uncertain because of his health; neck injuries cut his past two seasons short. If he’s released, Washington would save $1.2 million in cap space.

