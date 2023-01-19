Rafael Nadal expects his latest injury will sideline him 6 to 8 weeks

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The injury that Rafael Nadal suffered during his second-round loss Wednesday at the Australian Open is a tear in the iliopsoas muscle in his left hip that is expected to sideline him six to eight weeks, he announced in a tweet Thursday. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Nadal, the tournament’s defending champion and No. 1 seed, was seeking his 23rd Grand Slam singles title in Melbourne but lost, 6-4, 6-4, 7-5, to American Mackenzie McDonald after suffering the injury in the second set. He underwent an MRI exam, he tweeted, and will return to Spain to begin treatment.

“The scan showed a grade 2 injury in the iliopsoas of the left leg,” Nadal tweeted in Spanish. “Now it is time to have rest and anti-inflammatory physiotherapy. The normal recovery time is 6 to 8 weeks.”

The iliopsoas is a deep muscle group that connects the spine to the lower limbs. Nadal said Wednesday that recent discomfort in his hip intensified late in the second set against McDonald.

“I have history in the hip. I had to do treatments in the past, address a little,” he told reporters. “It was not this amount of problem. Now I feel I cannot move.”

Although Nadal admitted he was “destroyed mentally” to see his pursuit of another record-setting major men’s singles title end, he knows the window on a career built on a punishing style of play is closing and that with Novak Djokovic is hot on his heels with one fewer major title. Djokovic won his second-round match against Enzo Couacaud of France in four sets Thursday.

Coming into the Australian Open, the year’s first Grand Slam event, Nadal had lost six of his previous seven matches, and he is vulnerable to opponents who have not yet absorbed the battering he has at the age of 36.

The next Grand Slam is the French Open, where Nadal is a 14-time champion, on the more forgiving clay courts in late May and early June, and Nadal’s season is following a familiar pattern from a year ago. As he prepared for the 2022 French Open, a rib fracture suffered in March at Indian Wells sidelined him for roughly a month. He played in the Italian Open in May, but his chronically injured foot acted up. Still, he went on to win the French Open.

