Some of the WNBA’s top players could be on the move when free agency opens

The move is the first of what could be a seismic offseason as six former MVPs are slated to be free agents.
“I anticipate this to be one of the most active free agency periods that we’ve had in recent years,” ESPN analyst LaChina Robinson said. “We’ve definitely seen an uptick in movement since the new CBA came into effect.
“There’s been just incredible movement from A-list WNBA players. Some of the biggest names and stars and former MVPs, et cetera, making moves — and even in this case with Jonquel Jones demanding a trade.”
All eyes will remain on New York as two-time champion and 2018 MVP Breanna Stewart hits free agency. The New York native met with the team last offseason before signing a one-year deal to return to the Seattle Storm. Can the Liberty build a foundation that includes former No. 1 overall pick Sabrina Ionescu, Jones and Stewart?
Looking north, the Sun organization seems to have hit the reset button after losing in the Finals for the second time in four years. Coach and General Manager Curt Miller is gone to Los Angeles. Jones, a four-time all-star, was traded after leading the team in scoring the last two seasons. The returning No. 6 overall pick could be a key component of a quick rebuild with the 2023 and 2024 drafts expected to feature several potential franchise players.
“I have done amazing things in my career, all while proudly wearing Connecticut across my chest,” Jones wrote on social media. “Now, like all things, our journey together must come to an end.
“After careful thought and consideration I have decided to move on and begin the next chapter of my W career.”
Sun General Manager Darius Taylor said in his own statement, “Ultimately, JJ’s trade was a decision that both parties decided was best. We wish her the best in her future endeavors.”
Here’s what else to know about WNBA free agency:
Mystics mystery
Washington has its core locked in as it continues to attempt to keep its championship window open with two-time MVP Elena Delle Donne, Ariel Atkins, Natasha Cloud, Myisha Hines-Allen and Shakira Austin. The question centers on how General Manager Mike Thibault will build out the rest of the roster.
“Mike is always interesting,” Robinson said. “Washington seems to need something. To me, it felt like last year they were missing a piece. And I say that because the trend of the league is you can never have too much talent, and top-tier talent at that.
“The series with the Seattle Storm, there were four No. 1 picks on that team. Talent-wise, your deck has to be stacked, literally and figuratively. Looking at Vegas, who also had three No. 1 picks in their starting lineup.”
The Mystics have already presented qualifying offers to point guard Rui Machida, guard Jazmine Jones and guard Evina Westbrook. Washington has the seventh-most cap space available, according to salary-cap website Spotrac, and has multiple options. A high-priced signing is possible, but that would severely limit the quality of depth on the roster. The organization holds the No. 4 overall pick in the draft in a year where there should be difference-makers available in the lottery. Thibault, known for his unpredictable trading history, could package the pick for a veteran or add a lottery selection for the second consecutive year.
The biggest question concerning the Mystics’ own free agents is Alysha Clark. The two-time champion signed before the 2021 campaign, but missed all season with a Lisfranc injury to her foot. She was a starter in 2022, but was not the same offensive threat as her three-point percentage dropped from 52.2 percent in 2020 to 30.3 percent in 2022. Was 2022 a fluke from a player working her way back from injury and what is her value to the team versus on the open market?
“We would like to be a better three-point shooting team,” Thibault said. “We would like to have a little more flow to our offense than we did a year ago, without losing some of our big improvements that we’ve made defensively.”
Big dogs
The pool of MVPs hitting free agency is deep, but aging. Stewart is the grand prize at 28-years-old in the prime of her career. The former rookie of the year and two-time Finals MVP led the league in scoring last season and has ranked in the top five in scoring every season but 2019 going back to 2017.
Then there is Candace Parker, 36, Diana Taurasi, 40, Tina Charles, 34, Nneka Ogwumike, 32 and Brittney Griner, 32. Both Taurasi and Griner are expected to remain with the Mercury. Parker has played with her hometown team in Chicago the last two seasons, winning the 2021 championship, but has been quiet about her future intentions. Charles has played for four teams in the last three seasons and continues to hunt a WNBA title before retirement. Ogwumike was rookie of the year in 2012 and has played her entire career in Los Angeles.
What’s next for the Sky?
The 2021 season was a year of celebration in Chicago. Parker came home in free agency and promptly led the Sky to the first championship in franchise history. Now she, Courtney Vandersloot, Emma Meesseman, Azura Stevens and Allie Quigley are all free agents. Retirement questions follow Parker after every season and the married couple of Quigley, 36, and Vandersloot, 33, have also entered that conversation. The changing of the guard in Chicago is coming, but when?
Prioritization
The era of prioritization has arrived. The clause, collectively bargained in 20202, requires players with more than two years of league experience to report to training camp on time or by May 1, whichever is later, or face a fine. They will be suspended for the year if they miss the start of the season. Starting in 2024, players will be suspended for the season if they don’t arrive by the start of training camp or at least by May 1.
Those rules will impact free agency as some players have to make a decision on their overseas futures and contract structures, including possibly leaving the WNBA all together for a better payday outside of the country.
“Oh, it’s already a part of free agency because we would not have as many major free agents as we have this year if it wasn’t for the shorter contracts,” Robinson said. “Breanna Stewart signed a one-year deal and she said it was because of prioritization. So it has already started to play with the balance of who’s free when in the WNBA cycle.
“It’s definitely top-of-mind for many of these players who have international contracts.”