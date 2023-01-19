Some of the WNBA’s top players could be on the move when free agency opens

Mystics mystery

Washington has its core locked in as it continues to attempt to keep its championship window open with two-time MVP Elena Delle Donne, Ariel Atkins, Natasha Cloud, Myisha Hines-Allen and Shakira Austin. The question centers on how General Manager Mike Thibault will build out the rest of the roster.

“Mike is always interesting,” Robinson said. “Washington seems to need something. To me, it felt like last year they were missing a piece. And I say that because the trend of the league is you can never have too much talent, and top-tier talent at that.

“The series with the Seattle Storm, there were four No. 1 picks on that team. Talent-wise, your deck has to be stacked, literally and figuratively. Looking at Vegas, who also had three No. 1 picks in their starting lineup.”

The Mystics have already presented qualifying offers to point guard Rui Machida, guard Jazmine Jones and guard Evina Westbrook. Washington has the seventh-most cap space available, according to salary-cap website Spotrac, and has multiple options. A high-priced signing is possible, but that would severely limit the quality of depth on the roster. The organization holds the No. 4 overall pick in the draft in a year where there should be difference-makers available in the lottery. Thibault, known for his unpredictable trading history, could package the pick for a veteran or add a lottery selection for the second consecutive year.

The biggest question concerning the Mystics’ own free agents is Alysha Clark. The two-time champion signed before the 2021 campaign, but missed all season with a Lisfranc injury to her foot. She was a starter in 2022, but was not the same offensive threat as her three-point percentage dropped from 52.2 percent in 2020 to 30.3 percent in 2022. Was 2022 a fluke from a player working her way back from injury and what is her value to the team versus on the open market?

