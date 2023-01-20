Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

It was arguably the scene of the college basketball season to this point. It unquestionably followed one of the season’s best games to date. With no one in a hurry to leave Bramlage Coliseum after Kansas State’s 83-82 overtime defeat of reigning national champion Kansas, the Wildcats’ first-year coach had some things to say.

“I told y’all we’ll get you one court storming,” Jerome Tang bellowed. “From here on out, expect to win.”

Jerome Tang waited years and years for this opportunity. pic.twitter.com/pwwzycCV7A — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) January 18, 2023

K-State fans, a feisty sort to begin with, can be forgiven for their exuberance, both in the wake of that game and the season to date.

The Wildcats built a 14-point lead in the first half, endured Kansas’s seemingly inevitable comeback and then went blow for blow over the final 10 minutes of regulation and overtime. They chipped away at the Jayhawks’ depth, fouling out Kevin McCullar, then KJ Adams Jr., then Gradey Dick. They withstood a 38-point onslaught from Jalen Wilson.

And they made the last bucket, Keyontae Johnson’s alley-oop dunk with 25.4 seconds to go.

Truth be told, if this was a midpack K-State team plodding along in a season that seemed ticketed for an 8/9 game, it would have been a fun night in the Little Apple and not much more. Same thing if the Wildcats were coming off a string of midpack Big 12 finishes.

Only neither is true for Kansas State (16-2, 5-1), which endured three consecutive losing seasons at the end of a decade under Bruce Weber that was probably underappreciated in aggregate but inarguably sputtered to its conclusion. The Wildcats went 14-17 last year, dropping their final six games.

Then it went and hired Tang, a longtime Baylor assistant who helped Scott Drew build the Bears into a national champion. All he’s done is emerge as a national coach of the year candidate while helping K-State go 4-0 in overtime games and 9-0 in contests won by single digits.

That’s hardly the best story in the program. That would be Johnson, the former Florida forward who collapsed during a game in December 2020. After receiving medical clearance and committing to the Wildcats, all he’s done is average 18.7 points and 7.2 rebounds. He might be the comeback player of the century.

Then there’s the revival of point guard Markquis Nowell, a former Little Rock star whose 8.4 assists per game rank second nationally behind Yuri Collins of Saint Louis. Nowell is also averaging 16.4 points, four more than in his first season at Kansas State.

The Wildcats have gotten by with an eight-man rotation with forward David N’Guessan (foot) absent for the last month. They rank 329th in bench minutes according to KenPom.com (to be fair, Kansas is 343rd), and few teams manage to win all their close games.

So is Tang’s demand — to expect Kansas State to keep chugging along — a realistic one?

Here’s the thing: While the Wildcats aren’t necessarily elite at much, they’re well above average at most things and decent enough at almost all the rest (besides sending opponents to the foul line a little too often). They have three players averaging double figures; Desi Sills, who dropped 24 points on Kansas, averages 9.3 off the bench.

It’s the profile of a rock-solid team unlikely to implode. And it might just be able to craft a few more riveting moments during what has been a magical debut season for Tang.

Mid-major spotlight: Fairleigh Dickinson

Tobin Anderson won — a lot — in nine seasons at St. Thomas Aquinas, ripping off an .824 winning percentage in his last seven years at the Division II school in New York. So when his first team at Fairleigh Dickinson fell to 3-6 on Nov. 30 against a Hartford program transitioning from Division I to Division III, he had a lot to think about.

It was going to be a tough season for the Knights. Maybe they could be competitive, build the program some, win 10 games or so. The team bus rolled into Teaneck, N.J., around 1 a.m. Five hours later came a film session and a full review of the previous night’s misery.

“It was pretty contentious, honest, tough, and we came back that afternoon and had practice,” Anderson said this week. “I don’t know what happened, but we seemed a little tougher. We went to Saint Joe’s [on Dec. 3] and I never thought we would play that well. We played great, we played together, we played tough. It just kind of steamrolled from there.”

The 97-80 rout in Philadelphia ignited a three-game winning streak, no small thing for a team that was 4-22 last year. The Knights brushed off two pre-Christmas losses to win another six in a row after Monday’s 65-57 defeat of Stonehill.

FDU (12-8) has tripled its victory total from last season. It is 5-0 in the Northeast Conference for the first time since 1996-97. And it has blended old and new to become one of the country’s most improved teams.

Three players followed Anderson from St. Thomas Aquinas, including the 5-foot-8 Demetre Roberts (17.0 ppg) and the 5-foot-9 Grant Singleton (14.8 ppg). He inherited a few pieces, including sophomore center Ansley Almonor (14.6 ppg), who has created matchup fits while shooting 37.7 percent from three-point range.

The Knights aren’t lockdown defenders, but their motion scheme makes them easily the most efficient offensive team in the NEC. Their good decisions have helped them average 11.8 turnovers despite an up-tempo approach.

“I told the guys [Monday] they’re the ones responsible,” Anderson said. “We can say things, but they’ve really bought in. I think a lot of the credit goes to the guys who came back. When you’re 4-22, you have two choices. A lot of guys leave and go somewhere else. Two of the guys told me ‘We want to win at FDU. We want to win here.’”

The Knights have six NCAA tournament appearances and even won a play-in game in their last trip in 2019. Still, playing well into March would be a remarkable twist for what Anderson describes as the lowest-maintenance team he’s had in his 21 years as a college head coach.

“It’s a little bit of a surprise and it came a little bit quicker than we thought it would,” Anderson said. “We still have a lot of work to do and we’re definitely not satisfied with where we’re at right now.”

More instant impact

Tang and Anderson are not the only first-year coaches working wonders. Five other newcomers have already improved their program’s victory total over last season’s total.

Mike White, Georgia (+7): The former Florida coach inherited a 6-26 mess, hit the portal to overhaul the roster and landed Bradley’s Terry Roberts (15.9 ppg), who was a junior college teammate of Kario Oquendo (13.5 ppg). The Bulldogs (13-5, 3-2 SEC) have jumped from 318th to 61st in KenPom’s adjusted defensive efficiency metric.

Bart Lundy, Milwaukee (+3): The Panthers went 10-22 with one-and-done NBA first-rounder Patrick Baldwin Jr. (and dismissed his dad as head coach). Under Lundy, fresh off a strong run at Queens during its last D-II years, Milwaukee (13-6, 7-2) is tied for the lead in the Horizon League.

Dennis Gates, Missouri (+2): Fresh off revitalizing Cleveland State’s program, Gates has the Tigers at 14-4 after Wednesday’s 79-76 defeat of reeling Arkansas. Missouri, which went 12-21 last year in Cuonzo Martin’s final season, is seventh in KenPom’s adjusted offensive efficiency metric after finishing 153rd last year.

Chris Crutchfield, Nebraska-Omaha (+2): The former Oregon assistant took over a 5-25 team and has the Mavericks sitting at 7-13. They entered the week right in the middle of the Summit League pack at 3-3, one shy of their conference victory total from last season.

Corey Gipson, Northwestern State (+2): Plucked off Missouri State’s staff, Gipson made a splash just eight days into the season by leading the Demons to a 64-63 victory at TCU. It was Northwestern State’s first defeat of a ranked team since upending Iowa in the 2006 NCAA tournament. Now 11-8 (3-3 Southland), the Demons have outpaced last year’s 9-23 mark.

Honorable mention: Maine (Chris Markwood), Mississippi Valley State (George Ivory) and Sacramento State (David Patrick) have each matched last year’s victory total under coaches in their first full seasons.

Weekend highlights

Boise State at New Mexico (11 p.m. Friday, Fox Sports 1): The Broncos (15-4, 5-1 Mountain West) roll into The Pit on a five-game winning streak and just avenged a loss to Nevada on Tuesday. The Lobos’ Jamal Mashburn Jr. (18.3 ppg) and Jaelen House (17.4 ppg) are the top two scorers in the Mountain West and the sons of former pros (Jamal Mashburn and Eddie House, respectively). New Mexico (17-2, 4-2) has won three in a row since absorbing its first two losses.

No. 14 TCU at No. 2 Kansas (1 p.m. Saturday, CBS): Both the Horned Frogs (14-4, 3-3) and the host Jayhawks (16-2, 5-1) are coming off losses, but no matter. It’s the one Big 12 game this weekend featuring two teams that are at least .500 in the league.

No. 5 UCLA at No. 11 Arizona (2 p.m. Saturday, ABC): It would be the clear-cut game of the year in the Pac-12 if the schedule makers hadn’t shrewdly paired these two teams again on the final day of the regular season. Jaime Jaquez Jr. and the Bruins (17-2, 8-0) are playing miserly defense, while Arizona (16-3, 5-3) has looked a bit wobbly on offense in losses to Washington State and Oregon this month.

No. 10 Virginia at Wake Forest (2 p.m. Saturday, ESPN2): Steve Forbes’s Demon Deacons (14-5, 6-2 ACC) have rattled off four in a row and six of seven overall since a mid-December thumping at Rutgers. Plus, they own the ACC’s most efficient offense in conference play. That will be tested by the Cavaliers (14-3, 6-2), who have also won four consecutive games.

N.C. State at North Carolina (5 p.m. Saturday, ACC Network): Behind sophomore scorer Terquavion Smith, as well as some transfers (Winthrop’s DJ Burns Jr. and Mississippi’s Jarkel Joiner) and a late-blooming former top 100 prospect (Casey Morsell), the visiting Wolfpack (15-4, 5-3 ACC) are on track for their first NCAA berth since 2018. Beating the Tar Heels (13-6, 5-3) at the Dean Dome — where N.C. State has dropped 17 of its last 19 — would certainly enhance those postseason hopes.

Southern California at Arizona State (10 p.m. Saturday, ESPNU): Perhaps overlooked and underappreciated, the Trojans (13-6, 5-3 Pac-12) and the host Sun Devils (15-4, 6-2) should deliver one of Saturday’s best games deep into the night on the East Coast.

