Stone Ridge cooks up a third straight ISL swimming championship

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Stone Ridge had just the right number of cooks in the kitchen Friday at the Independent School League swimming championship at the Madeira School in McLean. The Gators donned customized paper chef hats prerace, a theme the team had chosen days earlier, and had cardboard cutouts of two of their most renowned alumni — Katie Ledecky and Phoebe Bacon — by their bench, wearing chef hats with slogans that read “Cooking The Competition” and “Cook, Serve, Eat.”

The Gators, with a group of 13 seniors, sated their appetite for a third straight ISL title, posting 352 points that included wins in eight of 11 events. They finished runner-up in the other three to easily outpace Holton-Arms (299) and third-place St. Andrew’s (115).

“This is probably one of the best teams we’ve had,” Stone Ridge Coach Bob Walker said. “That was such a special group of girls — hopefully passing it to the next generation. It started before this group, and it’s really come together in this group.”

Advertisement

Stone Ridge was led by seniors Erin Gemmell and Eleanor Sun, who won two individual races each and swam vital legs in winning relays.

Gemmell, a member of the U.S. National Junior Team who has committed to swim at Texas, won the 50-yard freestyle by more than a second and recorded a meet-record time of 48.80 seconds in the 100 free, breaking her own mark from 2022.

“It's so much more fun when you're competing for a team versus when you're just competing for yourself,” Gemmell said.

Sun swam the anchor leg of the Gators’ winning 400 freestyle relay and also won the 200 individual medley and the 100 butterfly, finishing with times of 2 minutes 2.00 seconds and 55.51, respectively. She will swim at Princeton in the fall.

“We won't remember the individual swims or our times,” Sun said, “but more so our team winning and the good times we have with each other and cheering each other on.”

Advertisement

Stone Ridge senior Lauren Tucker won the longest event of the day, finishing first in the 500 freestyle with a time of 5:01.31.

Holton-Arms, which graduated several top swimmers, struggled to keep up with the Gators but saw Nadia Thomas (59.60) win the 100 backstroke and Joyce Wu (1:05.13) win the 100 breaststroke.

Stone Ridge and Holton-Arms have combined for 11 of the past 12 ISL titles; Madeira won in 2016.

GiftOutline Gift Article