Commanders DBs coach Chris Harris to join Titans as passing game coordinator

Washington Commanders defensive backs coach Chris Harris is expected to join the Tennessee Titans as their passing game coordinator/cornerbacks coach, according to a person with knowledge of the matter. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The move will leave Washington’s defense without one of its top assistants going into an offseason already filled with uncertainty. The team is also searching for a new offensive coordinator and could be sold in the coming months.

Harris, a former safety who played for Coach Ron Rivera in Carolina, joined Rivera’s inaugural staff in Washington to lead the secondary, a group the Commanders have remade multiple times in both personnel and scheme. Over the past three years, the defense has played more safety-heavy sets to counter opposing offenses and has developed a young, versatile core that features safeties Kamren Curl and Darrick Forrest, and cornerbacks Benjamin St-Juste and Kendall Fuller.

“It was kind of something I’m familiar with because we did it with the Chargers when I was in L.A.,” Harris said in December. “I mean, we went to a game against Baltimore and played with seven DBs the entire game and won. It makes it easy when you have smart football players, and what I mean by [that is] smart guys that can learn multiple positions.”

Harris was instrumental in the growth of Washington’s defensive backs and it seemed only a matter of time before he was plucked by another team; he also interviewed for the Philadelphia Eagles’ defensive coordinator vacancy in 2021.

“He has confidence in every guy in that room, I can say that,” cornerback Danny Johnson said last year. “Regardless if it’s down to the last corner, he trusts that everyone can go in there and make plays. So just having that confidence and trust from coach that he believes in you and you can go out there and play with anybody regardless if you were undrafted, drafted, no matter what, he makes everyone feel the same. I appreciate that from him.”

Over the last three seasons, Washington’s defense allowed an average of only 4.65 yards after the catch (second-fewest in the NFL), limited their first downs to only 32.7 percent of their pass attempts (fifth-lowest rate) and allowed an average of 207.6 passing yards per game (ninth-fewest).

In 2020, the Commanders were second in the league in passing yards allowed (191.8), and after an outlier 2021 season bounced back to finish fourth in 2022 (191.3).

A former sixth-round pick out of Louisiana-Monroe, Harris played eight seasons as a safety. He started his coaching career as a defensive quality control coach for the Chicago Bears, before joining the Chargers in 2016 as their assistant DBs coach and then the Commanders as their DBs coach four years later. NFL Network first reported his expected move to the Titans.

Rivera could hire from outside to fill his spot in Washington. If he promotes from within, he could turn to either assistant defensive backs/nickel coach Brent Vieselmeyer or assistant defensive backs coach Richard Rodgers, both of whom have been on the staff the last three seasons.

Vieselmeyer has seven NFL seasons of coaching experience, all alongside Commanders defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio. Vieselmeyer served a variety of roles with the Raiders from 2015-18, when Del Rio was then their head coach.

Rodgers, a former college teammate of Rivera’s at California, has coached on his staff since 2012, when they were with the Panthers. Rodgers spent three seasons on special teams in Carolina before moving to the secondary.

