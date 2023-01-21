Still finding its footing, DeMatha stumbles vs. N.C. power at Capital One Arena

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

As his team cycled through warmups inside cavernous and mostly empty Capital One Arena, DeMatha Coach Mike Jones took his phone out of his suit pocket and snapped a picture. The Stags had come downtown Saturday to face North Carolina’s Word of God Christian Academy as part of the Capitol Hoops Challenge, a weekend-long event at DeMatha that was sponsored by the Washington Wizards. This game — the only one played at Capital One — was marketed as part of “Basketball Day in the DMV,” and attendees were given a free ticket to Saturday night’s matchup between the Wizards and Orlando Magic.

For DeMatha, the game was another big stage on which this new-look team could define itself. It has been a up-and-down year for the Hyattsville power. In the spring, the school hired Jones from St. Stephen’s/St. Agnes to be the permanent replacement for Mike K. Jones, the longtime DeMatha coach who had left for Virginia Tech a season before.

Advertisement

Now, almost two months into their first season, Jones’s Stags are still trying to find their footing. On Saturday, they stumbled after racing to an early double-digit lead and then missed some opportunities down the stretch in a frustrating 46-43 overtime loss.

“We’re still a work in progress,” Jones said. “We’re just trying to be the best versions of ourselves we can. I’m a demanding coach, and maybe some of these guys are still getting used to that and really focusing on the details.”

Jones’s tactics are similar to those that won him three straight Interstate Athletic Conference titles at St. Stephen’s/St. Agnes. He often uses 12 or 14 players in his rotation, asking them to employ a relentless style when they’re on the court. Unlike some star-studded DeMatha rosters of years past, this team does not have buzzy, high-major talent to lead the way. Instead, it relies on depth to overpower its opponent.

“The WCAC is similar to the IAC in that there’s some great coaches in both,” Jones said. “But the style of play in the WCAC is way more physical — and we’re trying to make that work in our favor.”

Word of God, the alma mater of former Wizards star John Wall, was not an unfamiliar opponent. DeMatha faced this same Rams team in mid-December during a tournament in North Carolina. Word of God won that one on a buzzer-beater.

Advertisement

On Saturday, DeMatha (12-7) came out with frantic energy, especially on defense. With active hands and impressive energy, the Stags smothered Word of God with a full-court press. They led 17-2 at the end of the first quarter.

But the scoring dried up from there. DeMatha scored just nine points over the next quarter and a half, giving the Rams more than enough time to climb back and tie the score at 26. The teams traded runs from there, and they went to overtime tied at 42. DeMatha mustered just one point in the extra period.

“It’s about execution,” senior guard Jaden Winston said. “We went up early and should have put them away, but a talented Word of God team fought back hard, and we didn’t respond.”

From here on out, the Stags can stop worrying about far-flung basketball powers. Eight of their final nine regular season games are against WCAC opponents.

“A game like this is a great opportunity and a great challenge,” Jones said after the loss. “We want to use it to get better. We want to be playing our best ball during conference play as we get closer to the end of the season.”

GiftOutline Gift Article