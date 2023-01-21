Ed Reed won’t coach at Bethune-Cookman as agreement with HBCU falls apart

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Ed Reed, the NFL Hall of Famer who last month agreed to coach Bethune-Cookman’s football team, parted ways with the school after it chose not to ratify his contract, according to Reed. The decision comes less than a month after Reed and Bethune-Cookman, a historically Black university in Daytona, Fla., entered into an agreement in principle about the coaching position and less than a week after Reed complained on social media about the school’s conditions and leadership.

In a statement through his charitable foundation, Reed said his legal team had been working to finalize his contract with the school, “however, after weeks of negotiations I’ve been informed that the University won’t be ratifying my contract and won’t make good on the agreement we had in principle, which had provisions and resources best needed to support the student athletes.”

In an Instagram post Saturday, Reed shared a video of his speech to the team. He reiterated that the decision was not his.

“I am NOT withdrawing my name as the Head Coach at Bethune Cookman,” he said in the post. “The administration and the AD are forcing me out. Thank you to all that supported me and my staff through this process. Good day and God bless.”

The school, which did not immediately reply to a request for comment Saturday, announced the initial agreement with Reed on Dec. 27. Almost three weeks later, Reed posted a pair of videos on social media in which he criticized the school’s athletic leadership and railed against the conditions at the private university.

“I’m out here walkin’ with the football team picking up trash,” Reed said in one expletive-laced video. “ … I should leave. I’m not even under contract doing this.”

Reed’s rant prompted some to rebuke what they viewed as a savior complex, while others called for his firing. He apologized for the language, tone and “lack of professionalism” in his comments Monday and said, “I am encouraged from my communication with my AD and our administration and understand it’s a work in progress.”

But just days later, he said in a statement the school decided not to ratify his contract, adding that he was “committed to coaching and cultivating a relationship” with the university’s players and community.

“It’s extremely disappointing this won’t be happening,” he said in the statement.

