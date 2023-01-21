Baseball’s first plan for Negro League stars: A separate Hall of Fame wing

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

When the Baseball Hall of Fame finally — and belatedly — agreed to admit Negro League stars into its ranks a half-century ago, there was a catch: They would be honored in a separate section. The resulting outrage forced a change in policy, leading to the eventual induction of more than 40 men who spent all or part of their careers in the Negro Leagues.

In February 1971, MLB established a 10-man committee that would name one Negro League player a year “as part of a new exhibit commemorating the contributions of the Negro Leagues to baseball.” The rationale for not including Negro Leaguers with their White contemporaries was that Negro League players didn’t meet the minimum 10 years requirement of MLB service. Critics immediately panned that plan as “separate-but-equal” treatment.

The committee’s first selection was legendary pitcher Satchel Paige, who made his major league debut in 1948 at the age of 42 after a long career in the Negro Leagues. He took exception to the circuitous admission to the Hall.

“I was just as good as the White boys,” Paige said. “I ain’t going in the back door to the Hall of Fame.”

Jackie Robinson, who had broken baseball’s color barrier in 1947, suggested that Paige boycott that summer’s induction.

“It’s not worth a hill of beans,” said Robinson, the Hall of Fame’s first Black inductee. “It’s the same thing all over again.”

Commissioner Bowie Kuhn wrote in his autobiography that there was opposition from some in the baseball establishment about letting Negro League stars in under any circumstances.

“I found unpersuasive and unimpressive the argument that the Hall of Fame would be ‘watered down’ if men who had not played in the majors were admitted,” wrote Kuhn, who had become commissioner in 1969. “‘The rules are clear,’ said my opponents. ‘You need ten years of major league experience. Moreover, where are the statistics to support them? There was only sketchy and sloppy record keeping in the Negro Leagues.’

“I thought these arguments were much too technical under the circumstances. Through no fault of their own, the black players had been barred from the majors until 1947. Had they not been barred, there would have been great major-league players, and certainly Hall of Famers, among them.”

Phil Dixon, co-founder of the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum and author of the book, “The Dizzy and Daffy Dean Barnstorming Tour: Race, Media, and America's National Pastime,” said in an interview that baseball wanted to keep the Hall of Fame segregated, the way the sport itself had been.

“There’s a legacy where baseball had no place for Black players,” he said.

Kuhn recalled in his book holding a “heated and unpleasant” meeting in early 1970 in his office to discuss the issue. Hall of Fame President Paul Kerr and former baseball commissioner Ford Frick, who is credited with helping to create the Hall of Fame, opposed admitting Negro League players, while New York Daily News sports columnist Dick Young argued forcefully for their admission. Kuhn wrote that he realized the opposition was too great to overcome and that he didn’t have the votes on the Hall of Fame’s board of directors.

“So I decided to slip around their flank and look for an opening,” he wrote, and created the committee for the Negro Leaguers — which included former Negro League players such as Monte Irvin and Roy Campanella — to select players to be honored at a Hall of Fame display. “A predictable furor ensued,” Kuhn recalled. “Cries of ‘Jim Crow’ were heard. … I was placed under personal attack for putting forth the idea.”

Or as Joe Posnanski wrote in 2013, Kuhn “tried a split-the-baby solution of having a special Negro Leagues display in the Hall of Fame which made exactly zero people happy.”

Ted Williams had given the Negro League players’ cause a boost at his 1966 Hall of Fame induction speech.

“I hope that someday the names of Satchel Paige and Josh Gibson in some way could be added as a symbol of the great Negro players that are not here only because they were not given the chance,” Williams said.

In a TV interview with Bob Costas years later, Williams ridiculed the Kuhn plan.

“It hit a little note,” he said of his call to admit Negro League players. “They come out with, I gotta say, a half-assed program for the Black players to get into the Hall of Fame.”

The reaction in the media was unsparing at the time.

“1st Negro League Inductee Draws Spot in Back of Hall,” read the headline on Bill Gildea’s Feb. 7, 1971 story in The Washington Post.

“This lone Negro will be admitted to Cooperstown’s anterooms, but not beyond,” Gildea wrote. “He will have gotten out of the bus and into his own little corner of the Hall. To be consistent, the ceremony ought to be held at the back door.”

Black stars, Gildea added, “should be honored alongside Ruth, Cobb, and DiMaggio, not around the corner from them.”

“The notion of Jim Crow in Baseball’s Heaven is appalling,’’ wrote Los Angeles Times columnist Jim Murray. “What is this — 1840? Either let him in the front of the Hall — or move the damn thing to Mississippi.”

A generation earlier, the Sporting News had reflected baseball’s hostility to integration and ridiculed Jackie Robinson’s talents when the Brooklyn Dodgers had signed him. Now, the outlet published a piece by Wells Twombly calling out baseball for its treatment of Negro League stars.

“So they will be set aside in a separate wing,” Twombly wrote. “Just as they were when they played. It is an outright farce. If the commissioner had any shame, he would suspend the rules.”

When the committee unanimously chose Paige for induction, the New York Times reported that Kuhn, in response to “persistent questioning,” acknowledged: “Technically, you’d have to say he’s not in the Hall of Fame. But I’ve often said the Hall of Fame isn’t a building but a state of mind. The important thing is how the public views Satchel Paige, and I know how I view him.”

One of the members of the committee, Black sports columnist Wendell Smith, had been Jackie Robinson’s confidant and traveling companion.

“Naming Satch to the Hall is a token, of course,” he said. “In a way, it’s baseball’s acknowledgement of past sins. But none of us on the committee feels that any form of segregation is involved in setting up a separate section for the black leagues. There’s nothing segregated about the regular Hall of Fame. We already have Jackie Robinson and Roy Campanella there.”

In his autobiography, Kuhn wrote that he knew that the “predictable furor” would be “hard to resist. That is exactly what happened.” Baseball scrapped the separate wing in July, paving the way for Paige to be inducted along with six White players and a former executive in August 1971.

“Getting into the real Hall of Fame is the greatest thing that ever happened to me in baseball,” Paige told UPI when baseball announced the change. “All we players in the Negro Leagues could do was hear about the Hall of Fame. Now, it’s real.”

At the induction ceremony that summer in Cooperstown, N.Y., Paige got the largest crowd response of any inductee, according to the New York Times. Later that day, he told reporters he’d like to manage in major league baseball — but that the sport was not yet ready for a Black manager.

“I could manage easy — I’ve been in baseball 40 years,” he said, The Post reported at the time. “And I would want to manage.”

But, he added: “I don’t think the White is ready to listen to the colored yet. That’s why they’re afraid to get a Black manager. They’re afraid everybody won’t take orders from him. You know there are plenty of qualified guys around.”

The next year, just days before his death at the age of 53, Jackie Robinson used a national platform at the 1972 World Series to urge baseball to hire a Black manager. It finally happened in 1974, when the Cleveland Indians announced Frank Robinson as their manager for the following season.

Frederic J. Frommer, a writer and sports historian, is the author of several books, including “You Gotta Have Heart: Washington Baseball from Walter Johnson to the 2019 World Series Champion Nationals.”

