NFL playoffs live updates Divisional round kicks off with Chiefs-Jaguars and Eagles-Giants

clock iconUpdated just now
Marvin Jones Jr. and Trevor Lawrence of the Jacksonville Jaguars celebrate after defeating the Los Angeles Chargers, 31-30, in the first round of the playoffs Jan. 14. (Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)
clock iconUpdated just now

The divisional round of the NFL playoffs starts Saturday with two games, each featuring the No. 1 seed in its respective conference. The AFC and the top-seeded Kansas City Chiefs get things started at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time with a matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars, who came back from a 27-point deficit last weekend to beat the Los Angeles Chargers, 31-30. After that, the Philadelphia Eagles and New York Giants face off at 8:15 Eastern time; the NFC East rivals last played each other two weeks ago in Week 18. The Eagles won that game, 22-16, and also won the first matchup with the Giants, 48-22, in December. The Giants advanced to the divisional round after topping the Minnesota Vikings on the road last weekend.

  • NBC will broadcast the early game, and Fox will carry the night game.
  • The Chiefs earned the AFC’s top seed in part because of the cancellation of the Week 17 matchup between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals after Damar Hamlin collapsed and went into cardiac arrest on the field. If Kansas City beats Jacksonville and the Bills beat the Bengals on Sunday, the AFC championship game between the Chiefs and Bills would move to Atlanta, a neutral site.
  • The Eagles lost two of their last three games in the regular season, in large part because of quarterback Jalen Hurts’s shoulder injury. Hurts didn’t play in Week 16 or Week 17 — Philly lost both of those games — and returned for the season-ending victory over the Giants.
