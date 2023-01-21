Shannon Sharpe involved in verbal confrontation with Grizzlies players

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

LOS ANGELES — Shannon Sharpe spends his days trading barbs with Skip Bayless on Fox Sports’ “Undisputed,” but the former NFL star turned sports commentator sparked a verbal confrontation with multiple members of the Memphis Grizzlies during their Friday night game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The Lakers defeated the Grizzlies, 122-121, at Crypto.com Arena, using an improbable last-minute comeback to snap Memphis’s 11-game winning streak. Yet the action on the court took a back seat when Sharpe, who attended the game as a spectator and sat in a courtside seat across from the Grizzlies bench, exchanged words with Dillon Brooks, Steven Adams, Ja Morant and Morant’s father, Tee Morant, during the halftime break.

As Sharpe, 54, turned his attention to Tee Morant, who came across the court from the Grizzlies’ bench once the heated verbal altercation unfolded, security staffers and the referees intervened to separate the parties. The back-and-forth shouting match lasted longer than 30 seconds before the Grizzlies exited to the locker room and Sharpe headed for the tunnel.

Sharpe, a famously vocal supporter of LeBron James, told ESPN.com that the conversation began when he told Brooks that he was too small to defend the Lakers star. The Pro Football Hall of Famer added that he exchanged profanities with Brooks and that the Grizzlies’ contingent “didn’t want this smoke.” When play resumed for the second half, Sharpe returned to his seat.

More of the verbal confrontation between Tee Morant & Shannon Sharpe pic.twitter.com/6f3uPRqVQE — Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) January 21, 2023

Brooks said afterward that he had responded to Sharpe only by saying that James had missed a shot.

“I ain’t talking about that,” said Brooks, who fouled out with nine points on 4-17 shooting against the Lakers. “You can ask him. He’s the blogger or whatever he is. I don’t really care about all that. Next question.”

The veteran guard added later that he felt it was inappropriate for Sharpe to be allowed to remain in his seat after the altercation.

“A regular pedestrian like him? No,” Brooks said. “He should have never came back in the game, but it’s L.A.”

Grizzlies’ Dillon Brooks said Shannon Sharpe, as a fan, shouldn’t have been been allowed to stay at the arena after halftime verbal altercation: “A regular pedestrian like him? No. He should have never came back in the game, but it’s LA.” pic.twitter.com/qXobVt9Nku — Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) January 21, 2023

James, who finished with 23 points, nine rebounds and six assists in the win, thanked Sharpe for his support.

“That’s my guy,” he said. “I’ll always have his back, and he’s got mine. He can talk with the best of them, that’s for sure.”

Whether or not the fiery conversation was to blame, the Grizzlies blew a 13-point lead and conceded 41 fourth-quarter points to the Lakers en route to their first loss since Dec. 27. The Lakers rallied from a five-point deficit with 1:04 remaining in regulation, getting the go-ahead points when Dennis Schroder stripped Desmond Bane and converted an and-one layup in transition with 7.1 seconds remaining.

Russell Westbrook led the Lakers with 29 points, five rebounds and six assists off the bench. Schroder added 19 points, eight rebounds and eight assists.

During the break between the third and fourth quarters, Tee Morant approached Sharpe and the two settled their differences with a hug. Tee Morant told Bleacher Report that he had “nothing but love” for Sharpe. After the game, a celebratory Sharpe pointed at several Grizzlies players and shared another round of laughs with Tee Morant.

Grizzlies Coach Taylor Jenkins and Ja Morant dodged questions about the altercation during their postgame comments.

“We just had a complete letdown in the second half,” Jenkins said. “[The Lakers] fueled the game with their fans and all that stuff, credit to them. We didn’t respond.”

Morant added: “Let me think. Nah. I ain’t going to address that. I’m going to let him lay over there.”

