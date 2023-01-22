Bengals dominate Bills from the start, advance to AFC championship game

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — A silhouette of Damar Hamlin appeared on the video board shortly before halftime. Few could see his face — the haze of persistent snowfall clouded the camera’s view — but his red hooded jacket and dangling dreadlocks were confirmation enough. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight From his suite at Highmark Stadium, and with his family by his side, the Buffalo Bills safety waved his arms and formed a heart with his hands, eliciting a roar from a crowd that came to its feet. Hamlin’s injury and remarkable recovery after going into cardiac arrest during a game in Cincinnati earlier this month galvanized the Buffalo community and the NFL-watching world.

His presence Sunday, in a rematch of his last game, offered an emotional release and a moment of unity.

The Bills just showed Damar Hamlin on the big board. He’s watching from a suite. pic.twitter.com/7aoHXsdmbU — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) January 22, 2023

But it wasn’t enough to help the Bills overcome an early deficit and a litany of mistakes in a divisional-round playoff game. The Cincinnati Bengals, with savvy quarterback play and an efficient running game, overpowered the onetime Super Bowl favorites, 27-10, to secure a trip to Kansas City for a shot at the AFC championship.

Joe Burrow completed 63.9 percent of his passes (23 of 36) for 242 yards, two touchdowns and a 101.9 passer rating. He was in full command.

His counterpart, Josh Allen, completed 57.1 percent of his attempts (25 of 42) for 265 yards and a 68.1 rating. He did not throw a touchdown pass and had one interception as the Bills turned in a disappearing act on offense.

The signs of a possible Buffalo exit were evident early, when Cincinnati jumped to a 14-0 lead with a dominant first quarter. Burrow led the Bengals on consecutive 70-plus-yard scoring drives, mixing deep passes with handoffs to efficiently move the chains.

The Bills had no answer. They had a pair of three-and-outs and finished the quarter with as many yards (eight) as Cincinnati had first downs.

The packed stadium fell silent.

Bills Coach Sean McDermott lit into his defense on the bench between possessions, inspiring a momentum-shifting sack by linebacker Matt Milano in the waning seconds of the first quarter. It was enough to get Cincinnati off the field so Buffalo could reset in the second, but the motivation was fleeting.

Allen, who struggled to find his receivers or gain any traction as snow steadily fell, led the Bills on a 15-play, 75-yard drive that he capped with a one-yard touchdown run.

But the Bengals reset and returned to the red zone as the first half neared a close. Hamlin’s appearance invigorated the crowd at the two-minute warning and, moments later, officials called back Cincinnati’s touchdown. In the back of the end zone, Ja’Marr Chase bobbled Burrow’s dart, which, upon review, was ruled an incomplete pass.

It was a welcome break for Buffalo after a dreadful start. Cincinnati settled for a field goal and a 17-7 lead, leaving the door ajar for a second-half comeback by the Bills.

But they couldn’t muster enough to capitalize. Receivers dropped passes, Allen overthrew them and, early in the fourth quarter, the damage was worse. Buffalo safety Jordan Poyer and cornerback Tre’Davious White collided, helmet to helmet, while in coverage on a deep pass by Burrow. The two lay on the field as trainers rushed to them. They then headed for the medical tent for evaluation.

A hush washed over the stadium, the tension palpable. The season-long emotional roller coaster raced on.

The Bengals booted another field goal moments later to expand their lead to 27-10 and all but seal their victory.

The Bills’ dynamic and dangerous offense was spent. Their defense had lost its way. And the Bengals, a franchise that was once an NFL afterthought, proved their mettle and continued on a deep playoff run for a second consecutive season.

With more than seven minutes remaining, the stands began to clear after a deep pass from Allen to Gabe Davis on fourth down fell incomplete.

Perhaps it was for the better; only a fraction of Buffalo’s fans witnessed Cam Taylor-Britt’s game-ending interception of Allen and the ensuing celebration by Bengals players in the end zone.

