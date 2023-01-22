USMNT opportunity knocks at last for German-born Julian Gressel

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Julian Gressel needed to share the news with family in Germany. More than nine years since moving stateside, four since marrying his Providence College sweetheart and two months after completing the naturalization process, he was going to report to the U.S. men’s national soccer team. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight “I had a really cool conversation with my grandpa [Emil], who was a huge, huge soccer fan and a huge fan of mine,” Gressel said Saturday. “I could really hear how proud he was in his voice and how excited he was for me to have this opportunity that I’ve worked hard for.”

He was among 24 players invited to an MLS-heavy training camp — the first U.S. gathering since the World Cup in Qatar — for friendlies in greater Los Angeles against Serbia on Wednesday and Colombia on Saturday.

Gressel is far from the first dual national to join the U.S. squad; there have been many with European and Latin American roots and some with connections to three or more nations. Gressel’s case is different because his ties were not from lineage that came to light through internet sleuthing or required him to choose a team.

His situation has been in the open for years: He’s a German-born attacker and wing back who was chosen eighth in the 2017 MLS draft, won the rookie of the year award and has been among the league’s assist leaders over six seasons with Atlanta, D.C. United and, since last summer, Vancouver.

Advertisement

The problem was that he wasn’t American. Not good enough to represent Germany, Gressel would have to wait for U.S. eligibility until the three-year naturalization process through marriage ended. He and Casey (Brown) Gressel, a Massachusetts native, were married in early 2019. The pandemic extended the wait, but after clearing all hurdles, he participated in a ceremony in Virginia. (The trade to a Canadian team didn’t affect his status.)

“It’s been definitely a long journey — a journey that I’ve enjoyed ever since I first stepped foot into the U.S. [and] fell in love with the country,” said Gressel, who was an exchange student in Florida for part of high school. “That is why it’s really exciting to be able to represent the U.S. on the field.”

Gressel’s age adds another wrinkle. Newcomers to a national team are typically in their early or mid-20s. He turned 29 last month. The next World Cup, staged in 2026 in the United States, Mexico and Canada, will come when he is 32.

The annual U.S. winter camp takes place when in-season European-based regulars are unavailable. Fifteen call-ups this month are 24 or younger. It’s also useful for players with little or no international experience to make an impression when roster heavyweights such as Christian Pulisic, Tyler Adams and Weston McKennie are unavailable because of club commitments. This camp features just five World Cup members — all from MLS teams preparing for season openers scheduled Feb 25.

Advertisement

Gressel was summoned from Vancouver’s camp in Spain last week.

“Opportunities for a lot of guys that haven’t [played international games] yet,” FC Dallas’s Paxton Pomykal, a 23-year-old midfielder with one prior senior appearance, said at a news conference also attended by Gressel.

“This guy right here,” Pomykal said, nodding and smiling at Gressel. “It’s going to be a fun week. Everybody’s just looking forward to the opportunity to get some minutes.”

As his naturalization progressed last summer, the process of getting Gressel into U.S. camp within a year began. His agents, Nicco Roffo and Patrick McCabe of CAA Stellar, engaged in conversations with U.S. Coach Gregg Berhalter.

“We kept Gregg informed in hope there may have been a chance for the World Cup, but the squad was already set,” McCabe said. “Gregg indicated he may be a good candidate for the January camp.”

Advertisement

Berhalter’s priority through the fall was fine-tuning the World Cup squad, which advanced to the round of 16 before losing to the Netherlands. In subsequent weeks, Berhalter was locked in a bizarre rift with attacker Gio Reyna’s family, and the U.S. Soccer Federation remains undecided on whether it will retain him. Uncertainty about this camp roster swirled, Gressel said.

With Berhalter in limbo, the USSF appointed assistant Anthony Hudson to select the squad and oversee the camp. Among his calls was one to Gressel.

“It was a great surprise to find out that first I was on the preliminary roster and then Anthony Hudson called me and asked me if I want to come in,” said Gressel, a native of Neustadt in northern Bavaria. “It gives them a chance to get to know me and, whatever comes in the future, we’ll worry about that later.”

Advertisement

How Hudson will use him in camp — and possibly in the friendlies — was to be shared with Gressel this week. He has filled many roles since launching his pro career. Whether Gressel is lined up as a forward, a wing or a deeper-lying wing back, his strength is serving killer crosses from the right flank. He has averaged 10 assists per MLS season.

On the U.S. roster, he is listed as a defender and, in a traditional four-man formation, would have the flexibility to surge forward, as right back Sergiño Dest and left back Antonee Robinson did at the World Cup.

“We’re excited to kind of build upon what happened in the World Cup and what has happened over the past four years,” Gressel said. “Everybody is eager to step in and make a name for themselves, as well to be considered for the future.

“It’s a big opportunity for a lot of young guys and,” he added with a grin, “some more veteran guys.”

GiftOutline Gift Article