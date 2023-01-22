Revenge-minded Maryland stifles Nebraska for its third straight win

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

LINCOLN, Neb. — During the first half Sunday, the basketball clanked in every direction: short, strong, wide and even awkwardly off the backboard. And when Nebraska wasn't missing shots, it was turning the ball over.

The revenge-minded, 11th-ranked Maryland Terrapins put together their best defensive half of the season and then cruised to a 69-54 victory at Pinnacle Bank Arena. The teams split the season series after Nebraska surprised Maryland, 90-67, in the Terps' Big Ten opener Dec. 4 in College Park.

That was the first time Maryland lost to the Cornhuskers in 16 meetings. No. 17 went to Maryland (16-4, 7-2) with ease.

“We came out here ready to attack,” guard Diamond Miller said. “It left a sour taste in our mouths after that last loss. So coming out today, we just wanted to punch hard, and I think we did that.”

Sunday brought the third straight game that Maryland started fast — and those strong beginnings have fueled a three-game winning streak. Maryland has not trailed in its past two games, and it has been behind for just 1 minute 57 seconds during this streak. Since the Nebraska loss, the Terps have won nine of 10, its lone loss coming at No. 6 Indiana on Jan. 12.

“We’re at our best when we play fast and play together,” guard Shyanne Sellers said. “So it’s kind of just where we’re at right now — just staying on the same page even when things aren’t going out way.”

Coach Brenda Frese’s Maryland teams typically feature high-powered offense, but the Terps’ two Big Ten road wins in four days (starting with a 77-64 victory over Wisconsin on Thursday) were jump-started on the defensive end. On Sunday, Maryland led 37-14 at halftime. Those 14 points were the fifth fewest Nebraska has scored in a first half in program history.

Nebraska’s six first-quarter points were the fewest Maryland has allowed this season. When halftime arrived, Nebraska (12-8, 4-5) was shooting 16.7 percent — with four field goals and 14 turnovers. Maryland finished the game with 22 points off 22 Nebraska turnovers.

Miller was aggressive early, but her shot wasn’t falling. She made up for that by getting to the rim, drawing fouls and going 8 for 11 from the free throw line. She finished with 18 points, five rebounds, three assists, two blocks and one steal. Sellers added a game-high 20 points, 11 rebounds, three assists, two steals and one block.

Nebraska’s Jaz Shelley was held to a team-high 10 points after posting 29 in the teams’ December meeting.

“Playing anybody in the Big Ten Conference, much less the number 11 team in the country, we can’t come out shell shocked and turn the ball over like the way we did,” Nebraska Coach Amy Williams said.

Here’s what else to know about Maryland’s win:

Offensive struggles

Despite its wire-to-wire win, Maryland did not have a strong showing on offense. The Terps shot 30.3 percent, and Miller and Sellers were the only players in double figures. Outside of them, Maryland shot 9 for 40 (22.5 percent).

Bri the bully

Freshman Bri McDaniel sent Maryland into halftime on a high note with a spectacular steal and a buzzer-beating layup.

The Chicago native ripped the ball from Shelley and put her on her backside before dribbling up the court, weaving between two defenders and finishing a reverse layup while falling to the court. Miller sprinted over to give McDaniel a few congratulatory shoves before they skipped to the locker room together.

McDaniel finished with three points in nine minutes.

“She just plays hard,” Miller said. “She’s a work in progress, but she’s doing really well. We’re super proud of how much she has grown this season. And she’s going to be a dog. She plays like a dog already. We’re just really excited to see what she can do. That little segment is her in a nutshell, and that’s how she plays every possession.”

Family time

The Midwest trip gave Frese an opportunity to spend time with her mother and two sisters. They drove over from Iowa and were in the stands for Sunday’s game. The timing couldn’t have been better: Sunday was Brenda’s father’s birthday. Bill Frese lost a prolonged battle with prostate cancer last year. He was 89.

The home stretch

Maryland hosts No. 14 Michigan on Thursday to start a four-game stretch featuring three ranked teams. With nine games to go, the schedule features six ranked opponents, including No. 2 Ohio State and No. 10 Iowa twice apiece.

“As coaches, clearly we know what lies ahead,” Frese said. “But it’s just controlling right now and getting better — and to be able to have a night like today where we’re getting better defensively as this team continues to grow. But, obviously, the area for us is putting four quarters together. We’ve shown we can do that when we’ve played the U-Conn.s and the Notre Dames.”

