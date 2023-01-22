NFL playoffs live updates Damar Hamlin in attendance as Bills host Bengals

The Cincinnati Bengals and Buffalo Bills last met Jan. 2 in a game that was suspended after Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field . Hamlin is out of the hospital and has been able to visit with his Bills teammates, and doctors have called his recovery “fairly remarkable.”

The teams played less than a quarter of their scheduled game earlier this month, and neither scored before play stopped. Now, they’ll face each other in Buffalo at 3 p.m. Eastern time, with a trip to the AFC championship game on the line. Then, at 6:30 p.m. Eastern time, the San Francisco 49ers will host the Dallas Cowboys, one of two wild-card teams to advance out of the playoffs’ first round.