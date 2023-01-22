NFL playoffs live updates Damar Hamlin in attendance as Bills host Bengals

The Cincinnati Bengals and Buffalo Bills last met Jan. 2 in a game that was suspended after Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field. Hamlin is out of the hospital and has been able to visit with his Bills teammates, and doctors have called his recovery “fairly remarkable.”
The teams played less than a quarter of their scheduled game earlier this month, and neither scored before play stopped. Now, they’ll face each other in Buffalo at 3 p.m. Eastern time, with a trip to the AFC championship game on the line. Then, at 6:30 p.m. Eastern time, the San Francisco 49ers will host the Dallas Cowboys, one of two wild-card teams to advance out of the playoffs’ first round.