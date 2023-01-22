The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

NFL playoffs live updates Damar Hamlin in attendance as Bills host Bengals

Bills cornerback Kaiir Elam (24) celebrates after an interception during Buffalo's first-round game against the Dolphins. (Matt Durisko/AP)
The Cincinnati Bengals and Buffalo Bills last met Jan. 2 in a game that was suspended after Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field. Hamlin is out of the hospital and has been able to visit with his Bills teammates, and doctors have called his recovery “fairly remarkable.”

The teams played less than a quarter of their scheduled game earlier this month, and neither scored before play stopped. Now, they’ll face each other in Buffalo at 3 p.m. Eastern time, with a trip to the AFC championship game on the line. Then, at 6:30 p.m. Eastern time, the San Francisco 49ers will host the Dallas Cowboys, one of two wild-card teams to advance out of the playoffs’ first round.

  • CBS will broadcast the early game, and Fox will carry the later game.
  • The 49ers’ quarterback situation has been scrutinized all season, as they’ve gone from Trey Lance to Jimmy Garoppolo to Brock Purdy because of injuries. Purdy, Mr. Irrelevant in last spring’s draft, played well against the Seattle Seahawks in the Niners’ first postseason game last Saturday. He completed 60 percent of his passes for 332 yards and three touchdowns.
  • The divisional round began Saturday with two games. The Kansas City Chiefs, despite Patrick Mahomes’s ankle injury, knocked off the Jacksonville Jaguars, and the Philadelphia Eagles took care of the Giants. That means both No. 1 seeds will advance to their respective conference championship games, though it remains to be seen where the AFC game will be held. If the Bills win Sunday, the game will be in Atlanta, a neutral site. If the Bengals win, the Chiefs will host the championship game.
