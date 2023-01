NFL playoffs live updates Damar Hamlin in attendance as Bills host Bengals

The divisional round began Saturday with two games. The Kansas City Chiefs, despite Patrick Mahomes’s ankle injury , knocked off the Jacksonville Jaguars, and the Philadelphia Eagles took care of the Giants . That means both No. 1 seeds will advance to their respective conference championship games, though it remains to be seen where the AFC game will be held. If the Bills win Sunday, the game will be in Atlanta, a neutral site. If the Bengals win, the Chiefs will host the championship game.