Girls’ basketball Top 20: Area’s best reaffirm their positions

It was a good week for teams in the top five, but it was a great week for Sidwell Friends. Coming off their second loss of the season, the Quakers had a daunting schedule with five opponents in six days, including nationally ranked Montverde Academy (No. 5 ESPN, No. 4 MaxPreps), Arizona’s Conway (No. 14 ESPN, No. 14 MaxPreps) and a Girls Basketball Invitational championship game — won on a last-second shot by Jadyn Donovan. They went 5-0 to remain in the top spot.

The top Maryland public schools also grinded through a competitive slate, with the Public vs. Private challenge handing Howard its first regular season loss since Jan. 2019 and Glen Burnie its first since Feb. 2020. Both teams remain in place, however, as the private schools below them also picked up losses during the week.

As teams prepare for the postseason and the hierarchies begin to sort out, just one team joins from the bubble: Madison, which is 79-2 against fellow public schools over the past 3½ years and employed a curious strategy in Tuesday’s 20-15 win against Oakton.

1. Sidwell Friends (14-2) Last ranked: 1

The Quakers had a 5-0 week, with victories over national top 25 teams in Montverde Academy (Fla.) and Conway (Ariz.).

2. Paul VI (15-4) LR: 2

The Panthers earned a nice pair of wins in Washington Catholic Athletic Conference play, topping Holy Cross by 47 and Bishop Ireton by 36.

3. Bishop McNamara (12-5) LR: 3

Behind 29 points from junior guard Madisen McDaniel, the Mustangs held off No. 6 St. John’s, 59-50.

4. Shabach Christian (16-5) LR: 4

Senior Channing Williams led the Eagles past S3 Academy with a 24-point performance.

5. Georgetown Visitation (13-4) LR: 5

The Cubs got back on track with wins over No. 9 Maret and St. Andrew’s Episcopal.

6. St. John’s (13-6) LR: 6

The Cadets lost to No. 3 McNamara before a shellacking of Holy Cross.

7. Howard (12-1) LR: 7

The Lions picked up their first loss of the season against No. 13 Pallotti at the Public vs. Private Challenge.

8. Glen Burnie (12-1) LR: 8

The Gophers suffered their first regular season loss since Feb. 2020, falling to Baltimore private school Mercy.

9. Maret (13-5) LR: 9

After a loss to No. 5 Georgetown Visitation, the Frogs easily handled No. 10 Bullis and Pikesville.

10. Bullis (12-6) LR: 10

The Bulldogs topped Potomac School before falling to No. 9 Maret.

11. Virginia Academy (13-5) LR: 12

A 2-0 week for the Patriots, with Holy Cross and Riverdale Baptist up next.

12. Robinson (14-2) LR: 13

After an impressive week from sophomore Georgia Simonsen, the Rams remain undefeated against fellow public schools.

13. Pallotti (14-6) LR: 14

The Panthers went 2-1, with wins over Roland Park Country and No. 7 Howard.

14. Bishop Ireton (12-7) LR: 11

A shaky week for the Cardinals, who survived St. Mary’s Ryken in overtime before falling, 85-49, to No. 2 Paul VI.

15. Osbourn Park (15-3) LR: 15

The Yellowjackets got the better of Patriot in their second meeting, 56-44.

16. St. Mary’s Annapolis (18-0) LR: 16

The Saints are running through their schedule, but a tall task against Concordia Prep awaits.

17. Mount Zion Prep (15-9) LR: 17

The Warriors are back in the win column after defeating TPLS Christian Academy.

18. C.H. Flowers (11-2) LR: 18

The Jaguars beat Laurel and DuVal last week.

19. Clarksburg (12-1) LR: 20

The Coyotes easily handled Gaithersburg and Quince Orchard.

20. Madison (14-2) LR: Not Ranked

The reigning Class 6 state champions return to the rankings after surviving tough Concorde District tests in South Lakes and Oakton.

Dropped out: No. 19 Wise

On the bubble: Churchill, Dunbar, Gainesville, Oxon Hill, Riverdale Baptist

