Wizards trade former first-round pick Rui Hachimura to Lakers

The Washington Wizards have traded forward Rui Hachimura to the Los Angeles Lakers for a package of draft picks, multiple people with knowledge of the conversations said Monday. The Lakers will send three future second-round picks and guard Kendrick Nunn to Washington for Hachimura. The picks include a 2023 pick via Chicago, the Lakers’ own 2029 pick and whichever is the least favorable second rounder between the Wizards and Lakers in 2028.

The 24-year-old Hachimura said Saturday that he had “no comment” regarding recent trade speculation, and that he “just want[ed] to be somewhere that wants me as a basketball player.”

Hachimura did not practice with the Wizards Monday due to an excused personal absence, Coach Wes Unseld Jr. said.

Hachimura, a 2019 lottery pick, has struggled to fully blossom during his four seasons with the Wizards. After missing nearly half of last season due to a personal leave, Hachimura was moved to a bench role this season. He is averaging 13 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 24.3 minutes per game while shooting 48.8 percent from the field and 33.7 percent from deep.

The Wizards and Hachimura did not reach a contract extension agreement before the deadline last October. ESPN and The Athletic were first to report on the Hachimura trade.

Hachimura would address a clear need for the Lakers, who have been seeking size and athleticism on the wing all season. Los Angeles has been forced to use undersized lineups with all-star center Anthony Davis sidelined by a foot injury, and recent injuries to Lonnie Walker IV and Austin Reaves have thinned out their perimeter corps.

For the Wizards, the move addresses overcrowding at power forward. Unseld’s preferred lineup features Daniel Gafford at center and Kristaps Porzingis at power forward, leaving Hachimura and third-year forward Deni Avdija, a lottery pick in 2020, jostling for minutes off the bench.

The Wizards and Lakers are no strangers as trade partners, as they previously agreed to a 2021 trade that sent Russell Westbrook to Los Angeles. In Los Angeles, Hachimura would be reunited with several former Wizards teammates, including Westbrook, Thomas Bryant and Troy Brown Jr.

Nunn, 27, never found a consistent and productive role with the Lakers this season after missing the 2021-22 campaign with a knee injury. The scoring-minded guard has averaged 6.7 points while shooting just 40.6 percent overall and 32.5 percent from deep in 39 appearances. He is in the final year of a two-year, $10.3 million contract and will be an unrestricted free agent this summer.

