The foundational premise of NFL contention is fast becoming a lie. The league cherishes and promotes competitive parity. It wants fans in every city to believe that if their franchise nails the draft, adds the right players in free agency and collects a couple of breaks, only one season separates mediocrity from Super Bowl dreams. For a long while, it has been true. But after this past weekend, it may no longer be.

The divisional round produced a conference championship Sunday stocked with the no-doubt best four teams in the NFL. It also heralded the possible establishment of a new elite. The Kansas City Chiefs, Cincinnati Bengals, Philadelphia Eagles and San Francisco 49ers hover above the rest of the NFL in a collective manner that could become, and might already be, ingrained.

The Chiefs, Bengals and 49ers repeated as conference championship participants. Only two other times since 1990 — after the 1993 and 2012 seasons — have three of the final four teams returned from the previous year. The Chiefs are playing in their fifth straight AFC championship game, and the 49ers have reached the penultimate weekend three times in four years. The Bengals are one Aaron Donald sack away from possibly being reigning Super Bowl champions. The Eagles, the relative newcomers, have a 24-year-old MVP candidate at quarterback and a five-year-old Lombardi in their trophy case.

The quartet boasts several arguments for staying power. Their quarterbacks are 27 (Patrick Mahomes), 26 (Joe Burrow), 24 (Jalen Hurts) and 23 (Brock Purdy). The Bengals and Eagles will soon confront the ramifications of high-priced contract extensions, but the Chiefs already solved that issue with an elegantly structured deal for Mahomes and the 49ers are years off with an out-of-nowhere rookie in Purdy, which will help them afford the upcoming massive payday for presumptive defensive player of the year Nick Bosa.

The Bengals, even if they are the defending AFC champions, remain at the beginning of their contention cycle and have not yet faced the attrition challenges inherent to NFL success. The other three conference finalists have proved adept at managing inevitable change. Eagles General Manager Howie Roseman retooled around a new coach (Nick Sirianni) and a new quarterback after winning the Super Bowl in February 2018. The Chiefs traded Tyreek Hill and became more efficient on offense and younger on defense. San Francisco Coach Kyle Shanahan lost his top assistant on each side of the ball in successive years, saw two quarterbacks suffer serious injuries this season and never lost a step.

The four franchises will of course face challengers. In the AFC, the Buffalo Bills, wounded by their limp exit Sunday, will mount a challenge behind Josh Allen. The Jacksonville Jaguars have a strong foundation around Trevor Lawrence and an easy playoff pathway in the AFC South. If the Los Angeles Chargers’ new offensive coordinator can harness Justin Herbert’s talent, then they would become legitimate.

But any AFC contender must surpass Mahomes and Burrow, the evolution of Tom Brady and Peyton Manning. They have surpassed all other quarterbacks — Allen, Hurts and anybody else included.

It will be easier for the Eagles and 49ers to maintain control of the NFC. Micah Parsons gives the Dallas Cowboys a chance to ruin the opponent’s day every time he steps on the field. But the Green Bay Packers are fading in Aaron Rodgers’s twilight (or, perhaps, Jordan Love’s unveiling), the New York Giants remain a cut below even after Coach Brian Daboll’s remarkable turnaround, and the Detroit Lions have yet to prove their playoff bona fides.

The Eagles and 49ers have separated with infrastructure. Sirianni is a young and brilliant coach, and Roseman has shown a special ability for building brawn and talent along the lines. Purdy may or may not be a long-term answer for San Francisco. Even if not, Shanahan produces quarterbacks like MacGyver made bombs: Give him a refrigerator magnet, a piece of twine and a seventh-round pick, and expect pyrotechnics.

Whatever the future holds, this weekend will present the best possible matchup in each conference. The Eagles will be Purdy’s greatest challenge to date. On Sunday, the Cowboys’ pass rush engulfed Purdy before it wore down late, and the Eagles’ greatest strength might be how they attack the quarterback in waves, cycling through pass rushers to keep them fresh. They will not wear down. Hurts, likewise, has not seen a defense like 49ers coordinator DeMeco Ryans’s wickedly aggressive unit. CeeDee Lamb threatened to take over the game against San Francisco’s cornerbacks; can Hurts exploit matchups with A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith?

The AFC championship game features two great quarterbacks nobody wants to bet against. Anybody backing Burrow must be comfortable answering in the affirmative to this question: Is Mahomes, gimpy ankle or not, going to lose to the same team four times in a row? Anybody backing Mahomes must be willing to oppose a quarterback who is 5-1 in the NFL playoffs following one of the great college postseason runs in recent memory.

Those questions will be resolved this weekend. They may surface again next year — and again and again in the years to come.

