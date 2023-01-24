Dunbar triple jumper proves herself; B-CC swimming is title-minded

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Zaniya Gavins left last week’s D.C. Interscholastic Athletic Association indoor track and field meet feeling deflated. The Dunbar triple jumper had failed to notch a qualifying jump at the final league meet ahead of Thursday’s DCIAA championship. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight But at Saturday’s Last Track to Philly meet at Georgetown Prep, she got another chance to prove she can compete for the league title.

“Not everybody has that oomph and push to show they really want to get it done in triple jump,” Gavins said. “[On Saturday], I saw it as, ‘This is my chance to actually be seen by somebody, to get a medal, to actually get into the pit and to show that I’m worthy enough to be out here.’ ”

After missing each of her three chances to make a qualifying jump just a few days earlier, Gavins placed third at the Georgetown Prep meet with a jump of 32 feet 2 inches.

Heading into the DCIAA championship, Gavins said it’s all about building on the improvement she has already made.

“If you were to think of all the bad things that could happen … that’s exactly what’s going to happen,” she said. “So I’m keeping this positive mind-set that I will be hitting more than 34 feet this Thursday. Hopefully that’s in my future.”

— Aaron Credeur

Swimming

With championship season quickly approaching, the Bethesda-Chevy Chase girls have an ambitious goal in mind: reclaiming the state crown. After winning the 4A/3A meet in February 2020, a covid-altered 2021 season preceded a runner-up finish to rival Walter Johnson last year.

Coach Jason Blanken said that even though the entire team shares the same objective, it largely has gone unspoken this season.

“I tried not to have that be a conversation that we have throughout the year because I think it puts unnecessary pressure on them,” he said. “You’re not going to swim well when you feel pressure and you feel tense.”

Instead, the Barons have taken an individual approach to their postseason goals. This season is the 50th in B-CC swimming history, and Blanken has access to the team’s records and data dating from 1972.

At least three of the girls’ recent team records are within reach, Blanken said. And with the Barons returning a bevy of talent from last year — headlined by 50-yard freestyle state champion and county record holder Nina Allen — Blanken hopes more records fall en route to achieving their ultimate goal.

“The target that I’m going to push to the girls is ‘What is the county record?’ in a respective race,” he said. “ ‘Let’s go have that be the gold time.’ ”

— Noah Ferguson

Hockey

On Friday night, the top teams in Montgomery County entertained a packed Cabin John Ice Rink. The difference in Walter Johnson’s 4-1 victory over Quince Orchard was depth.

Although they sit at the top of the Montgomery 2 division, the Cougars (8-2-0) compete as the smallest team in the county, with a two-line roster (plus two extra players). Quince Orchard has no freshmen and therefore an uncertain future that could mean combining with another school to compete as a co-op next year.

For a while Friday, the Cougars used strong defense and quality goaltending from Jeremy Eager to stay in the game. Leading 1-0 entering the third period, Walter Johnson (10-1-0) began making quicker line changes to keep fresh legs on the ice.

“The idea was to hit them hard and fast,” Wildcats Coach Malcolm Pharr said. “It’s one of those that played out as we planned it.”

A shorthanded goal by Brendan Klotz in the middle of the third period got Walter Johnson moving, making way for two more goals before the end of the period — from senior Alex Chang and junior Adam Pyott.

Dylan Eyester got the Cougars on the board to avoid a shutout with a little over two minutes left. Quince Orchard Coach Andy Katon said he thought his team outplayed its opponent for part of the game, but “that’s what cost us the game — our depth.”

— Hayley Salvatore

Wrestling

A young team with a new coach coming off an undefeated season, Gonzaga entered last week with a 5-7 record in duals. Five of those losses came within six points.

The Eagles (14-8) are starting to break through, capping a 9-1 week by winning the Bubba Bunting Duals tournament Saturday in Potomac. Jake Hascall, Andrew Irisari, Jack McDonough, James Shoji, Matt Van Sice and Bo Sulc won individual titles for first-year coach Reggie Snowden’s squad as it beat Mercersburg, DeMatha, St. James, the Heights and host Bullis.

“This week was a fun week for us,” said Snowden, a D.C. native and Jackson-Reed alum who coached at Florida A&M and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. “We’re finally starting to put the pieces together and figure things out.”

In Maryland, Marriotts Ridge (353 points) edged Blair (346) to take the team title at the Falcon Invitational at Winters Mill High in Westminster on Saturday. Freshman Boden Pistorio (106 pounds) and senior Atley Turner (132) secured individual titles for Marriotts Ridge, and senior Nelson Manzoeto won the 170-pound title for Blair. Also, C.H. Flowers hosted the Winter Blitz in Springdale, where the Jaguars (174.5 points) emerged from a 21-team field by edging Wise (164) and Bowie (161). ... In Virginia, Battlefield topped Westfield in a 33-31 thriller to win the Highlander Duals in McLean.

— Shane Connuck

