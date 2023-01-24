Mike Clevinger under investigation by MLB after domestic abuse claims

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Mike Clevinger, a starting pitcher for the Chicago White Sox, is under investigation by Major League Baseball after allegations of domestic abuse and child abuse made by the mother of one of his children in a police report last year, a person familiar with the investigation said Tuesday. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Clevinger’s former partner made some of those allegations public on Instagram on Tuesday morning, alleging physical and verbal abuse and accusing him of choking her and spitting chewing tobacco on their infant daughter. The Athletic was first to report those allegations Tuesday afternoon.

Clevinger, 32, has spent parts of six seasons in the majors and appeared in 23 games for the San Diego Padres last year after returning from Tommy John surgery. He signed a one-year deal with the Chicago White Sox this offseason in hopes of rehabbing his baseball value after three seasons marred by injury.

The Padres said they are aware of the investigation but could not comment further because it was ongoing.

In a statement, the White Sox said: “Major League Baseball and the Chicago White Sox take any and all allegations very seriously, and the White Sox are completely supportive of the Joint Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault and Child Abuse policy shared by MLB and the MLBPA. MLB opened an investigation after learning of these allegations. The White Sox were not aware of the allegations or the investigation at the time of his signing. The White Sox will refrain from comment until MLB’s investigative process has reached its conclusion.”

Clevinger’s agent did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

