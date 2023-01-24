What questions do you have about the NFL playoffs? Ask The Post.

So we’re down to the final four: Cincinnati and Kansas City in the AFC; San Francisco and Philadelphia in the NFC. Four very interesting teams with varied storylines and approaches. The NFL’s conference championship games should be a blast.

To help surf through all the issues at hand, I’ve asked my colleague, columnist Jerry Brewer, to lend a hand. Jerry will be at the game in Kansas City on Sunday, and he’ll move on to the Super Bowl after that. A perfect guest at a perfect time.