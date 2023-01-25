Maryland men tap into a winning formula and run away from Wisconsin

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Coach Kevin Willard removed his starters and the fans filed toward the exits with a minute to go, long after Maryland’s second-half dominance against Wisconsin had assured a 73-55 victory Wednesday. The Terrapins secured a positive start to their three-game homestand with a convincing performance at Xfinity Center. The Terps (13-7, 4-5 Big Ten) leaned on blossoming point guard Jahmir Young, who had 22 points, and they attacked the paint all evening.

Maryland shot 56 percent from the field, the team’s second-best mark of the season, and had four starters finish in double figures, an encouraging sign as the Terrapins try to climb the Big Ten standings after a difficult start.

Young continues to be the team’s engine, scoring at least 20 points in four of his past five games. Against Wisconsin (12-7, 4-5), Young added eight rebounds and five assists, and a well-rounded effort across the roster helped seal the win.

The Terrapins endured a scoring drought of more than six minutes in the first half, a big reason they went into intermission only up four points. They seized control to start the second half, going up 13 within five minutes. Maryland hit its first eight shots of the second half and scored 17 points before the Badgers called a timeout with 15:06 remaining.

The Terps cruised from there, creating distance behind the resurgent play of Hakim Hart and Donta Scott, a pair of senior starters from Philadelphia who had recently struggled with their offense. Hart, a pesky defender and solid passer, tallied 13 points with a career-high eight assists. Scott posted a double-double with 14 points and 11 rebounds. Both delivered performances that epitomized Maryland’s winning formula — taking fewer three-pointers and focusing instead on driving into the paint.

Here’s what else to know about Maryland’s win:

In the paint

The Terps have been one of the nation’s worst three-point shooting teams, entering Wednesday making 30.1 percent from beyond the arc (placing them 323rd of 352 Division I teams). Maryland had one of its best showings from three-point range against the Badgers, making 6 of 14 attempts (42.9 percent). But this game still highlighted the Terps’ increasing focus on scoring in the paint.

Fueled in part by Julian Reese’s progress and Young’s success attacking the rim, The Terps finished with a 38-22 scoring edge in the paint and a 32-22 rebounding advantage.

Reese’s test

For the third straight game, Reese, a 6-foot-9 sophomore, faced an opposing center with a significant height advantage. But Reese has continued to show progress in each of these matchups — first by helping contain 7-1 Hunter Dickinson of Michigan and then battling Purdue’s Zach Edey, a 7-4 national player of the year candidate.

Steven Crowl, a 7-foot junior, was Reese’s challenge Wednesday, and the sophomore had a productive day but was limited by foul trouble. Reese picked up his fourth foul with 9:12 remaining and logged only 23 minutes. But Reese was still efficient, scoring 14 points on 7-for-8 shooting, and Maryland held Crowl to 11 points.

Home stretch

The Terps have excelled at home in conference play, winning all four of their Big Ten games at Xfinity Center. Maryland’s home résumé includes victories over Illinois (No. 16 at the time) and Ohio State (No. 24). With classes at Maryland starting Wednesday, students packed the stands, and the Terps generated another strong outing.

The Terps have two more home games — Nebraska on Saturday and Indiana on Jan. 31 — before they return to the road. Maryland has lost five straight Big Ten games on the road.

Quick turnaround

The Badgers played at Maryland just two days after they suffered a 66-63 loss at Northwestern. Usually, the Big Ten schedules games at least three days apart, but the Wildcats had to postpone their game against Wisconsin, initially scheduled for Jan. 21, because of coronavirus cases in their program.

That forced the Badgers into a grueling three-day stretch with two road contests and it showed in the second half at College Park.

