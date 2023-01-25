Together since freshman year, four Churchill seniors make one last run

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Chelsea Calkins expected to sit on the bench and cheer during her first varsity basketball game as a freshman at Churchill. The guard had been nervous throughout the day, but the seniors eased her concern, saying she probably wouldn’t play anyway. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight They were mistaken. With several Bulldogs in early foul trouble, Calkins got tapped to enter the game. At one point in the first half, as Paint Branch shot a free throw, she grabbed a rebound, had a mental lapse and shot the ball into the basket for two points for the opponent.

“That was really embarrassing,” Calkins says now as a senior who has endured plenty of ups and downs in her high school career. “I kind of just brushed it off. … I just was like, ‘It’s time for the next play.’ ”

Calkins was able to recover that day, scoring eight points in a two-point overtime win. It was an eventful — and perhaps telling — debut for her and the rest of a freshman class that was quickly pressed into action. Three years later, Calkins, Allison Coleman, Dillan George and Miranda Hill look back on a tenure that has featured memorable moments and consistent success but not yet a state championship victory.

Despite standout careers, none of them are planning to play college basketball, meaning this year will be their final ride: with each other, for Churchill and possibly in the sport. They have led the Bulldogs to a 12-2 start and legitimate hopes for a state title in March.

“It’s more like our last chance. It’s kind of a relief that we don’t have [the uncertainty of the pandemic] weighing on us in the background,” George, who was named All-Met honorable mention last year, said of her senior season. “It’ll be a good experience regardless, just being with the team … but it definitely adds some pressure.”

Coach Pete McMahon remembers watching the four players for the first time during a game between Cabin John and Hoover middle schools. The seventh-graders stood out to him, and they would quickly become contributors at the high school level.

But during their freshman season of 2019-20, their shot at a state title was cut short when the playoffs were canceled ahead of their semifinal matchup.

The Bulldogs, scheduled to take on C.H. Flowers, got out of school early and met in the main gym, with the players excited to get on the bus and continue their postseason journey. But Coleman said the coaches had “a little bit of a look on their face.”

They announced the game was postponed because of the coronavirus. It was never played, and the freshmen saw their first of what could have been four cracks at a title slip away. The Bulldogs commemorated their season with shirts and yard signs reading “4A co-championship,” but the self-designation wasn’t entirely fulfilling.

The pandemic’s effects extended into the following year. Churchill and other teams in Maryland never had a season, instead holding online meetings with coaches to try to keep players engaged. Some players practiced outdoors with the local AAU team.

“My family wasn’t comfortable with me practicing indoors. … I think some of the other teammates felt the same,” Coleman said. “So that’s why they held [the practices] outside. … You had to be more careful because it’s on pavement.”

As the Bulldogs reconvened in late 2021, they faced another hurdle. Irene Haramis, one of the team’s captains and a key player, suffered a knee injury in the offseason and was out for the year, save for a brief stint during senior night.

That pushed four juniors into leadership positions. George and Calkins were named captains along with Haramis — it was the first time McMahon can remember having his sole on-court captains be juniors. The four key juniors weren’t even particularly experienced, having played just one season of varsity basketball.

“I still felt like I was a freshman in some ways, going back to school. Our freshman year was interrupted, go back in, don’t really know anyone at the school still,” George said. “I feel like it’s just sort of a natural transition, like as you get older you step into more of a leadership role.”

Said McMahon: “They were now not the freshmen at all. They were kind of the core of the team.”

Despite their inexperience and the presence of other seniors on the team, the coach said he didn’t hesitate to give George and Calkins leadership positions that mirrored their on-court roles. The squad vindicated his decision by going 19-4 and winning its region before losing in the state quarterfinals.

Each player has expressed joy in the little parts of her Churchill basketball experience — from team dinners to pregame bus rides to jokes during practice. The importance of those small joys is heightened as the end of the journey nears.

Hill, who has been playing basketball since kindergarten, said one of her favorite moments came during last year’s senior night. All of the underclassmen came together to make the departing players gifts and posters while reminiscing about inside jokes and the season.

She’s excited for their send-off, which they’ll get against Einstein on Feb. 10. The Bulldogs will have two more regular season games after that before one last playoff run together.

