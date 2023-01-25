Wizards take a while to get going, but find stride to rally past Rockets

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

HOUSTON — The Washington Wizards stared down Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday to pull out a last-second win, then hopped on a plane south to Houston where, as it turned out, the real trouble waited. The Mavericks, Western Conference finalists last season, were merely a warm-up. The Rockets, owners of the worst record in the NBA, had the Wizards quaking in their boots for three quarters.

The Rockets thumped their visitors in the paint and out-hustled them most of the night. But the hosts also had twice as many turnovers and the poor shot selection of a team with just 11 wins. The Wizards finally were able to seize on Houston’s failings and rally for a 108-103 win at the Toyota Center, their fourth straight victory.

Kyle Kuzma led a lackluster effort with 33 points and nine rebounds, turning the game with characteristic gutsy shooting from beyond the arc and a 20-point fourth quarter. He had five of Washington’s 12 three-pointers, which helped ease an uphill battle after the Wizards dug themselves into a 58-43 deficit at halftime.

Advertisement

For a team that purports to want to make up ground in the standings, the Wizards (22-26) didn’t always look like they were trying for a victory Wednesday. Bradley Beal and starting center Daniel Gafford sat on the bench for lengthy stretches of the first half while Wizards Coach Wes Unseld Jr. deployed lineups that could only be described as experimental.

Two-way guard Jordan Goodwin shared time on the court with Deni Avdija, Kuzma and wing Will Barton, who had fallen out of the rotation before the past two games. And fourth-string center Vernon Carey Jr., who was averaging 2.1 minutes in seven games before Wednesday, got a long first-half look.

Another group involved new arrival Kendrick Nunn, the former Laker who came to the team in the trade for Rui Hachimura, Corey Kispert, Kuzma, Barton and Carey.

Advertisement

Unseld may have been piecing together lineups, at least in Carey’s case, because Kristaps Porzingis was sidelined for his second straight game with a left ankle sprain. He may have been trying to see what he has in Nunn, the newbie, or Barton, who will become an unrestricted free agent this summer, and Carey before the Feb. 9 trade deadline. He may have been showcasing certain players before then, or some combination of the three.

The result of the experimenting was a deficit that reached 19 in the first half as the Rockets (11-37) shot 50 percent in the first two quarters, scoring 34 points in the paint.

Washington finally created some separation in the fourth quarter with Kuzma, Gafford, Beal, Avdija and Nunn on the floor, though they weren’t always cruising. Kenyon Martin Jr. had a thunderous dunk with 5:16 to play that put Houston within four. One dunk from Gafford and a jumper from Beal bumped the Wizards back into a comfort zone.

Advertisement

A three-pointer from Kuzma with 58 seconds to play added cushion and even a turnover from Beal and subsequent dunk from Jabari Smith Jr. couldn’t help the Rockets after that.

Beal had 17 points, three rebounds and four assists and Avdija had 10 points and 10 rebounds.

Alperen Sengun had a triple-double, leading Houston with 21 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists.

Here’s what else you need to know from Wednesday’s win:

Morris out

The Wizards may be close to accepting hamstring donations at this point. Morris sat with right hamstring soreness that has bothered him at points throughout the year. It was the seventh game he has missed.

Nunn on display

Nunn, 27, did well in his first time on court with the Wizards. The guard had 12 points on 5-of-9 shooting including two three-pointers and added four rebounds and four assists. He rarely looked lost despite his unfamiliarity with Washington’s playbook and was sharp in transition in moments.

Wright stuff

Delon Wright played typically excellent defense starting in Morris’s place. He had two steals and two assists in the first three minutes and ended with three rebounds, four assists, three steals and five points.

GiftOutline Gift Article