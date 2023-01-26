A new Bengals tradition is setting the bar for postgame celebrations

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

When Zac Taylor walked unannounced into a packed bar in Cincinnati recently, some of the staff didn’t immediately recognize him, despite the fact that he leads the NFL team that plays its home games across the street. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight “He was wearing Bengals gear, but there’s 500 other people in there wearing Bengals gear, so it wasn’t so obvious at the time,” Troy Tunney, general manager of the Blind Pig, said this week in a telephone interview. Tunney and others quickly “put two and two together,” though, when they noticed that this black-and-orange-bedecked patron was brandishing a commemorative football.

That’s when they happily realized the Bengals’ coach was in their midst — and was about to make them and their Paycor Stadium-adjacent establishment the latest participants in a new team tradition.

Starting last season, Taylor and Cincinnati players began visiting bars in the area and handing out specially marked game balls following playoff wins. What started as an act of personal wish fulfillment for Taylor involving a neighborhood watering hole he drove past on his way to and from work has burgeoned to include two dozen bars, including some in far-flung pockets of Bengals fandom.

That number will soon grow if the team manages Sunday a second straight win over the host Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC championship game. As it is, Taylor’s team has won five playoff games already over the past two seasons, giving a major lift to a city that hadn’t had much to savor of late on the major sports stage.

That began to change in January 2022, when the Bengals followed a 10-7 regular season — after Taylor had gone a combined 6-25-1 in his first two years as coach — with a 26-19 playoff win over the Las Vegas Raiders. While gathered in the locker room to celebrate the end of the Bengals’ 31-year postseason victory drought, Taylor told his players, “Every playoff win from here on out, the city shares in this with us.”

That night, punter Kevin Huber, a Cincinnati native, joined Taylor in bringing a game ball to Mt. Lookout Tavern, named after a neighborhood on the city’s east side with which the coach has a particular familiarity.

Taylor told Sports Illustrated at the time that the joyous reception was “what I pictured” while driving by and taking note of the fans who would regularly gather inside.

“It was packed. It was a good scene,” he said then. “People obviously had been there for a while, having a good time, which is what I was hoping for. So it was fun to be able to share that with those people.”

Before sparking that fun, though, the then-38-year-old Taylor had his identification checked at the door. The detail of his coach getting carded was gleefully shared last year by former Bengals tight end C.J. Uzomah, who did his part by bringing a post-Raiders game ball to a tavern in nearby Fort Wright, Ky., while another bar in Cincinnati was similarly honored.

Those three game balls last year turned into four following the Bengals’ subsequent playoff win over the Tennessee Titans, then five more in the wake of the triumph at Kansas City that earned Cincinnati its first Super Bowl appearance in 33 years. This year, after each of the Bengals’ two playoff wins so far, over the Baltimore Ravens and the Buffalo Bills, six balls have been distributed. Three in each round have gone to local bars, including the Blind Pig, with the other three getting mailed to bars catering to Bengals fans in cities around the country.

“We’ve got fans across all states,” Taylor, an Oklahoma native, said at a recent news conference. “You want to find ways to be able to connect with them and show your appreciation for them, because I’ve been sent plenty of videos of bars across America with Bengals fans uniting and celebrating. … So I think this will be a cool way to include them.”

One out-of-town game ball went to the nation’s capital, where it is proudly displayed a few blocks from the White House behind the bar at the Bottom Line. A co-owner and general manager of the I Street establishment, Jr Mosbrucker, said via email that the ball “just arrived” unexpectedly last week and the many Bengals fans who number among his patrons “couldn’t believe it.”

“We had folks waiting outside before we opened to come in and see it, after we posted that we received the ball,” said Mosbrucker, who noted that the Bottom Line has been a gathering place for Bengals fans for 18 years, after “five guys from Cincinnati” began going there to watch games and started spreading the word. “Our regulars love it and are so happy for us. … Everyone wants a picture with it.”

“What’s up, Washington, D.C.?” Taylor said last week in a video message accompanying the delivery of the ball to the Bottom Line. “I know we had got a lot of great fans over there cheering us on to a great playoff win over the Ravens, so we’ve got a game ball coming your way. … We’re going to need you to cheer extra loud next week when we’re in Buffalo playing the Bills. I know we can count on you all.”

Taylor ended the message with Bengals fans’ traditional rallying cry of “Who dey?!”

Noting that bars are now lobbying for inclusion on the next game ball list, Bengals spokesperson Emily Parker said, “It’s fun to see how much this has gained steam, to the point that people are requesting these game balls, because they do really bring a lot of attention to how much support we have in the community and how many Bengals bars we have, not only locally here in Cincinnati but also across the country.”

Once selected, the bars are not notified because the deliveries are “still meant to kind of be a surprise and delight moment,” Parker added.

Parker said the destinations are selected by a group that includes her, Taylor, an official in charge of community engagement and two other team executives, Caroline and Elizabeth Blackburn, who are the granddaughters of Bengals owner Mike Brown.

Players enlisted for game ball deliveries can choose a preferred bar. After returning Sunday night from the victory at Buffalo, offensive lineman Ted Karras told a cheering throng he was back at the tavern where he had spent his “first night ever out in Cincy.”

“We have a chance to punch our ticket to the Super Bowl next week,” said Karras, in his first year with the Bengals after spending most of his previous six NFL seasons with the New England Patriots, “[and] we’re going to get it done. Here you go, Oak Tavern — who dey!”

Parker said the next set of game ball recipients, should the Bengals topple the Chiefs again, has yet to be determined. She and her colleagues will have time to figure that out on the plane ride back from Kansas City, with a complicating factor of the game’s 6:30 p.m. start, meaning there might not be many Cincinnati bars still open by the time they land.

Bengals staffers, of course, will be thrilled to have to sort through that “interesting challenge,” as Parker put it, in the event of a repeat win in the AFC championship game and a second straight Super Bowl berth.

No matter when and where Taylor makes his next delivery, assuming Cincinnati continues to have postseason success under his watch, he will extend what has quickly become a cherished form of celebration in his adopted hometown. As has been Taylor’s habit, though, he also probably won’t stay long.

“You get in there, and it’s a fun moment for a minute, and then you give them the game ball and you move on,” he said last week. “I didn’t anticipate it unfolding like this. It’s a really fun tradition that our players can be a part of.”

