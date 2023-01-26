Bowie boys fire up the press, rally late to top Bladensburg

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Bowie boys’ basketball coach Tremaine Price was wondering how his team would handle success Thursday night. The Bulldogs were coming off a win two days earlier against No. 10 wise, a Prince George’s power, and they faced a tough trip to Bladensburg to back up that victory. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Consider the test passed, though there were some dicey moments in a 55-51 win. The Bulldogs needed a game-closing 15-5 run to overcame a fourth-quarter deficit.

“Bladensburg is a very well-coached team, so we knew it’d be a dogfight,” Price said. “We are happy to win, but this wasn’t an example of our team. You can’t play great versus elite teams and then make silly mistakes versus other [teams].”

Bowie (12-4) came out in attack mode, pushing out to a 16-8 lead behind a full-court defense that created turnovers and drew two early fouls on Mustangs standout Cannon Greene.

Bladensburg (9-5) found its footing in the second quarter, forcing Bowie into turnovers and drawing within 26-22 at intermission.

Greene returned to the floor for the third quarter, and Bladensburg took control, taking a 39-36 lead into the final period.

“The biggest thing for us is that we just started listening to our coaches,” senior Ethan Pullen said. “We might have been feeling ourselves a little bit from the Wise game, but our coaches did a good job of reminding us that beating Wise ain’t our goal. And if we don’t handle our business against the other teams, that win won’t mean anything anyway.”

Junior Julian King led the way for Bowie with 17 points. Pullen added 13 points and reached double digits in rebounds. Greene, who came in averaging over 20 points a game, was held to just six for Bladensburg.

Bowie, which lost eight contributors from a team that went 14-1 in the regular season in 2021-22, won its fourth straight. Despite the departures, Price said the Bulldogs came into the season with plenty of confidence and were intent on swapping out their signature pressing defense for half-court sets and zone defenses because they had more size.

“We really liked our size, but something just wasn’t clicking for the guys on the court,” Price said. “We weren’t able to make the right reads often enough and couldn’t get enough stop or rebounds playing zones. As a staff we had to stop being cute and get back to the basics.”

In the perennially deep Prince George’s County, the Bulldogs didn’t have the luxury of using tuneups to figure out who would fill the empty jerseys left behind. Instead, it was trial by fire against a gantlet of powerhouse programs such as Douglass, Oxon Hill, National Christian and Riverdale Baptist.

Price went back to the old formula. Against Bladensburg, that formula paid off.

