LOS ANGELES — The two U.S. Soccer Federation figures directly overseeing the men’s national soccer team are leaving the organization, the governing body announced Thursday, a shake-up that added to the USSF’s turbulence and will further delay the hiring of a head coach. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Sporting Director Earnie Stewart — who administers all youth and senior national teams and was conducting the post-World Cup review of coach Gregg Berhalter and the men’s program — is taking a job with Dutch club PSV Eindhoven, the USSF said.

Just last summer, he had received a contract extension through the 2026 World Cup, which the United States will jointly stage with Mexico and Canada. He will remain with the USSF until Feb. 15.

The federation also confirmed last week’s reports that Brian McBride, general manager of the men’s squad for the past three years, is leaving. On social media, McBride said he made his decision in October but stayed on in order to avoid causing distractions before and during the World Cup in Qatar.

“This really does give us an opportunity for a fresh look,” USSF President Cindy Parlow Cone said. “We did not plan it this way, but we do find ourselves in this position. We’re going to take the opportunity to really do a deep-dive on our sporting side to make sure we’re as effective and as efficient as possible, because we have a grand vision of where we want to go.”

The departures come as the federation is grappling with off-field issues and a path forward for the men’s program after a young team advanced to the World Cup’s round of 16. Berhalter, whose contract expired Dec. 31, is under investigation for kicking his future wife when they were college freshmen in 1991. He remains a candidate for the job, Parlow Cone said.

Berhalter is also ensnarled in a bizarre rift with the family of young star Gio Reyna, who did not receive as much playing time at the World Cup as he, his parents and some fans expected.

The federation was not planning to move forward on the coaching situation until the Berhalter investigation was completed, which is expected in the coming weeks. But with Stewart and McBride departing, Parlow Cone said the new timetable is by the end of the summer.

The U.S. team is scheduled to play Concacaf Nations League matches in March, then this summer enter the Concacaf Gold Cup.

Assistant coach Anthony Hudson, who oversaw the 2-1 defeat to Serbia in a friendly Wednesday, will continue to run the team, the USSF said. The Americans will face Colombia on Saturday.

While the USSF will replace Stewart, it might not fill McBride’s job.

“We’re not dead-set on having the exact same structure on the men’s side as we do have on the women’s side,” Parlow Cone said. Kate Markgraf is the general manager of the top-ranked women’s team. “We’re going to be evaluating that and seeing what changes we need to make,” Parlow Cone said. “So more to come on that front.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.

