Carolina Panthers hire Frank Reich as coach, passing over Steve Wilks

The Carolina Panthers became the first NFL team to fill a head coaching vacancy this offseason when they decided Thursday to hire Frank Reich, the former head coach of the Indianapolis Colts. The Panthers announced they’d agreed to contract terms with Reich. The finalists for the job also were believed to have included Steve Wilks, who served as the team’s interim coach this season following the firing of Matt Rhule, and Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore.

Panthers owner David Tepper interviewed Sean Payton, the former Super Bowl-winning coach of the New Orleans Saints. But the focus appeared to have narrowed in the final stages to Reich and Wilks.

#Panthers agree to terms with Frank Reich to become new head coach pic.twitter.com/spUljJKdBz — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) January 26, 2023

The Colts fired Reich in November. The former NFL quarterback played three games for the Panthers in 1995.

Wilks led the Panthers to a record of 6-6 after taking over for Rhule in October. His promotion gave the NFL four Black head coaches for the remainder of the regular season. Wilks joined the Pittsburgh Steelers’ Mike Tomlin, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ Todd Bowles and the Houston Texans’ Lovie Smith. The league now has two active Black head coaches; the Texans fired Smith after the season, and Wilks was not retained in Carolina.

In April, Wilks and another Black coach, Ray Horton, joined the racial discrimination lawsuit filed last year by Brian Flores against the NFL and teams. The Arizona Cardinals fired Wilks after he spent one season as their head coach in 2018. The team went 3-13.

“We are shocked and disturbed that after the incredible job Coach Wilks did as the interim coach, including bringing the team back into Playoff contention and garnering the support of the players and fans, that he was passed over for the Head Coach position by David Tepper,” the attorneys representing Flores, Wilks and Horton wrote in a statement posted to social media. “There is a legitimate race problem in the NFL, and we can assure you that we will have more to say in the coming days.”

The Colts, Denver Broncos, Texans and Cardinals continue to search for new head coaches.

