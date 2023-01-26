LeBron James, Giannis Antetokounmpo headline NBA All-Star Game starters

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The 2023 NBA All-Star Game will feature a new live draft format, but the team captains will be a pair of a familiar faces. Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James and Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo will serve as captains for the midseason showcase, which is set for Feb. 19 in Salt Lake City. James, who was selected as a captain for the sixth straight year, was the overall leading vote-getter, while Antetokounmpo, who served as a captain in 2019 and 2020, led all Eastern Conference players.

James, 38, led the fan vote for the seventh straight year and the 10th time overall. His 19th all-star selection ties him with Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for the most ever, an appropriate distinction given that James will soon surpass the Hall of Fame center as the NBA’s all-time leading scorer. Antetokounmpo earned his seventh career selection.

Joining James among the Western Conference starters are Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry, Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic, Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic and New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson.

Antetokounmpo, 28, is joined on the list of Eastern Conference starters by Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant, Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum, Nets guard Kyrie Irving and Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell. None of this year’s starters from either conference was a first-time all-star selection.

The all-star starters were named by a weighted group process that included the fan vote (50 percent), a media vote (25 percent) and a player vote (25 percent). All-star reserves from both conferences will be selected by a vote of the coaches and announced Feb. 2.

Once the full rosters are set, James and Antetokounmpo will draft their rosters from the mixed pool of players, with each captain selecting four other starters and seven reserves regardless of conference affiliation. However, unlike in previous years, the draft will not be held until shortly before tip-off on All-Star Sunday. TNT will air the draft at 7:30 p.m. (Eastern) live from Vivint Arena.

This year’s starting lineups included some surprises, snubs and changes from last year. Williamson was selected as a starter over the likes of Lakers forward Anthony Davis, Sacramento Kings center Domantas Sabonis and Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen despite being sidelined with a hamstring injury since Jan. 2. Irving, meanwhile, was selected over Celtics guard Jaylen Brown after serving an eight-game team suspension in November for refusing to disavow antisemitism.

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid and Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant were both snubbed from this year’s starting lineups after being selected in 2022. Embiid could still earn a starting nod if Durant, who is sidelined with a knee injury, is unable to return to the court in time for the showcase.

In addition to Embiid and Morant, Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins, Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young and Chicago Bulls guard DeMar DeRozan were all bumped from last year’s all-star starting lineups. After Wiggins’s candidacy received a major boost From a K-pop star on social media in 2022, the NBA changed its voting guidelines to require fans to vote on its official app.

The NBA All-Star Weekend is returning to Salt Lake City for the second time, 30 years after its first visit in 1993.

