Video shows Novak Djokovic’s father with pro-Russia fans at Australian Open

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Video circulating of Srdjan Djokovic, the father of tennis star Novak Djokovic, appears to show him posing for photos with and expressing support for fans carrying Russian flags and displaying pro-Russian symbols that have been banned at the Australian Open. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Srdjan Djokovic was shown in the video, posted on a YouTube account that favors Russia President Vladimir Putin, with fans at Melbourne Park, one of whom was holding a Russian flag bearing the face of Putin and wearing a T-shirt printed with the “Z” that has become symbolic of support for Putin’s invasion of Ukraine. Srdjan Djokovic said, “Zivjeli Russiyani,” translated in the video as “Long live the Russians,” before walking away. The video also shows fans chanting Putin’s name and nationalist slogans before being approached by security.

On Thursday, Victoria police confirmed that four men had been evicted from Melbourne Park for the kinds of nationalist messages that Vasyl Myroshnychenko, Ukraine’s ambassador to Australia and New Zealand, said in a tweet are a “disgrace.”

Advertisement

“A small group of people displayed inappropriate flags and symbols and threatened security guards following a match on Wednesday night and were evicted. One patron is now assisting police with unrelated matters,” Tennis Australia said in a statement.

Displays of flags of Russia and Belarus were banned by Tennis Australia officials last week after a Russian flag was displayed during an opening-day match between Kateryna Baindl of Ukraine and Kamilla Rakhimova of Russia. Players from Russia and Belarus, which has supported Russia since the invasion, are allowed to compete in the tournament, the first of the sport’s four majors this year, but they cannot do so as representatives of their countries. The flags beside their names have been removed or replaced by white boxes on displays around the stadium.

Just took a walk around Melbourne Park after filing and a group of people were standing on the Rod Laver Arena steps, holding up a flag with Vladimir Putin’s face and chanting in support of Russia. pic.twitter.com/2p0LfkyVC3 — Tumaini Carayol (@tumcarayol) January 25, 2023

However, some fans have flouted the ban. On Wednesday, photos from Djokovic’s quarterfinal victory over Andrey Rublev of Russia showed a fan revealing a T-shirt bearing a Z.

Advertisement

Tennis Australia noted that “players and their teams have been briefed and reminded of the event policy regarding flags and symbols and to avoid any situation that has the potential to disrupt. We continue to work closely with event security and law enforcement agencies.”

As the tournament’s final weekend approaches, two players from Russia and Belarus continue to play.

Aryna Sabalenka, the No. 5 seed from Belarus, will play in the women’s final Saturday against Elena Rybakina, the reigning Wimbledon champion from Kazakhstan who beat Victoria Azarenka of Russia in a semifinal. On the men’s side, Russia’s Karen Khachanov plays Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece in a semifinal Friday. The winner plays the winner of the semifinal between Tommy Paul of the United States and Djokovic for the title.

GiftOutline Gift Article