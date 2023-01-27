Ravens Coach John Harbaugh made it clear that while the team searches for a new offensive coordinator, and Jackson’s future hangs in the balance, many overarching principles will not change. In other words, the Ravens will run the hell out of the football with a multitude of backs and lean on the fullback like no one else. Tannehill has played well against Baltimore in the past (including in the playoffs), is a master of the play action game and is accustomed to the run game being the focus after all these years with Derrick Henry in Tennessee. The trade compensation wouldn’t be substantial, and the Ravens would be loaded with picks after trading Jackson. I could also see Jacoby Brissett being an intriguing stopgap free agent option for Baltimore.