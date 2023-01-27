Conor McGregor says he ‘could have been dead’ after bike was hit by car

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Conor McGregor appeared to be unharmed after an apparent collision while riding his bike in Ireland, with the UFC star saying in a video that he “could have been dead” after being struck by a car. “Got a bang of a car just now from behind,” he wrote in a now-deleted Instagram post. “A sun trap, the driver couldn’t see me. Full speed straight thru me. Thank you God, it wasn’t my time.”

"I could have been dead!"



Conor McGregor was just hit by a car while riding his bicycle.pic.twitter.com/QMembqCZeX — Chamatkar Sandhu (@SandhuMMA) January 27, 2023

In the videos, the driver stopped to check on McGregor after the apparent collision, offering an apology before giving McGregor a lift with his bike in the trunk. The lightweight fighter appeared to have avoided physical injury but showed a tear in his pants. He deleted the posts from his Instagram account hours after posting them.

McGregor, 34, last fought in the UFC in July 2021 when he faced Dustin Poirier for a third time. McGregor (22-6 in mixed martial arts) won their first contest in 2014 but lost their second bout in January 2021 via technical knockout. In their rubber match, McGregor again lost via technical knockout because of a doctor’s stoppage. He had fractured his tibia in the first round.

Advertisement

McGregor remains the UFC’s biggest star despite not fighting in 2022 as he continued to recover from the injury. In August, he was announced as a co-star alongside Jake Gyllenhaal in a remake of the 1989 film “Road House.” McGregor on Wednesday said the UFC asked him to coach in its upcoming season of the reality series “The Ultimate Fighter.”

The day before, a report from Spanish newspaper Majorca Daily Bulletin said McGregor is under investigation for allegations he attacked a woman on a yacht in July. McGregor, who has a history of legal incidents involving violence, denied the allegations.

GiftOutline Gift Article