James Bishop IV sat in a meeting room just off the floor at George Washington’s Smith Center on Thursday afternoon with a smile on his face, talking about GW’s 92-91 overtime victory the previous night over St. Joseph’s. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Bishop hadn’t shot the ball especially well against the Hawks — 5 of 19 from the field — but he didn’t care.

“We won,” he said. “I’m past the point of letting a missed shot bother me or even a night of missed shots. All I want to do is make plays that affect winning. I think I’m doing that this year and that’s fun. A lot of fun.”

It isn’t as if Bishop has stopped shooting — or scoring. He scored 22 points on Wednesday and is averaging a league-best 22 a game going into Saturday’s visit to Fordham. But the truly important number for him is 5.1 — that’s his assists per game, which is up from 1.9 a year ago.

Thanks in large part to the play of Bishop and backcourt mate Brendan Adams, GW is 5-2 in the Atlantic 10 and 11-9 overall.

“He’s actually become a virtuoso of decision-making,” GW Coach Chris Caputo said of Bishop. “A few games ago, at Saint Louis, he made some mistakes, which really surprised me. But the last three games, he’s been perfect. I’ve looked at the film; I’m not exaggerating. He’ll miss shots, but his decision-making is perfect.”

That hasn’t always been the case for Bishop, a graduate of Baltimore’s Mount St. Joseph High School who spent a year at LSU before transferring to GW three seasons ago.

“We recruited him and really liked him,” VCU Coach Mike Rhoades said earlier this week. “He was clearly gifted and a good kid too. The only issue really was his decision-making. His first five options with the ball were shoot, shoot, shoot, shoot and shoot.”

Bishop laughed when that comment was repeated to him. “He’s got that right,” he said. “I did always think shoot first.”

He had scored more than 2,000 points in high school but only played eight minutes a game as a freshman on an LSU team that went 21-10 and finished tied for second in the SEC. When he decided to transfer, GW made sense.

Jamion Christian, GW’s coach at the time, “told me he would need me to play right away, plus it was close to home,” Bishop said. “My parents have been able to see every home game I’ve played since I got here.”

Even though Christian was as good as his word and gave Bishop the ball right from the start of what turned out to be a covid-shortened season, Bishop never felt completely comfortable that season, having never played point guard in high school or at LSU. Things got better last season when Adams transferred in from Connecticut, giving Bishop a chance to play off the ball some of the time.

Even so, GW went 12-18, leading to Christian’s firing. Caputo had been a longtime assistant under Jim Larranaga at George Mason and Miami before being hired, at 41, to replace Christian.

“People always say, ‘Is James a point guard or a shooting guard?’ ” he said. “When I watched his play on tape, what I saw was a points guard. He could certainly pass, but he was more comfortable shooting. It all came down to decision-making.”

Caputo spent a lot of time in the spring watching tape individually with Bishop. The emphasis wasn’t so much on whether he should think shot or pass, but on making good decisions with or without the ball. “He made the point that you have the ball about 5 percent of the game,” Bishop said. “What you do the other 95 percent of the time is at least as important.”

He talks now almost obsessively about decision-making and how to affect winning. He knows that shooting the ball isn’t his only option. The presence of Adams, who is averaging 17.5 points per game and had a career-high 32 on Wednesday, has made a big difference. “B.A. makes everything easier for me,” Bishop said.

GW was picked to finish 12th in the league’s preseason poll. After winning three games in a row, including a victory over preseason favorite Dayton, the non-Colonials — the school is dropping its former nickname by next year and searching for a new one — are in third place, behind VCU and Saint Louis. This, after a disastrous 0-3 trip to Hawaii that began with a 66-64 loss to Washington State on a late three-pointer right after the Cougars appeared to turn the ball over.

Then, graduate student E.J. Clark went down for the season before losses to Pepperdine and Seattle — a game that started at 8:30 a.m. on Christmas morning.

“Merry Christmas,” Caputo said with a laugh.

There was no panic, no come-to-Jesus meetings. “That’s the best thing about Coach Caputo,” Bishop said. “He never gets too high or too low. He just sat down with us when we got back and said, ‘Let’s learn from this. We’re still a good team.' ”

As notable as the Dayton win was, winning at George Mason to start this streak was probably more impressive, especially since the Patriots hadn’t lost a home game all season. Adams scored 22 points that night and Bishop had 19 — and eight assists.

“They’re the best backcourt in the league,” Mason Coach Kim English said. “They can both score plenty, but neither one of them has to score to be effective. You can’t really double either one, because the other one will kill you.”

Because of covid, Bishop has a fifth year of eligibility next season. Adams is a fifth-year player, so this is it for him. “I know I have a decision to make, but I don’t want to even think about it until the season’s over,” Bishop said. “Right now, we’re playing well and we’re having fun. I just want to enjoy this ride right now. The last two seasons weren’t a lot of fun.”

If Bishop stays, he will graduate in the fall with a degree in sociology. “I love the game,” he said. “I’d like to stay in the game when I’m done playing, regardless of when that comes. Right now though, I can honestly say I’m not thinking past Fordham. We lost up there last year.”

Bishop shot 3 of 12 in that game and had two assists and three turnovers. He expects his numbers to be better than that on Saturday. But if they’re not, he won’t really care as long as GW wins.

“Good decisions and plays that affect winning,” he said with another smile. “As long as I can do that and I do affect winning, I’m good to go.”

