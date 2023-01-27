At Australian Open, Novak Djokovic closes on men’s record-tying 22nd major

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Novak Djokovic moved within one victory of a men’s record-tying 22 Grand Slams on Friday, halting the improbable run of unseeded American Tommy Paul in straight sets to reach the final of the Australian Open. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Djokovic’s final hurdle in Sunday’s championship will be a familiar foe, fourth-ranked Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece, against whom he holds a 10-2 career record and hasn’t lost in their last nine meetings.

The victor will ascend to No. 1 in the world on Monday, a statistical leap ensured by the injury that prevented reigning No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz from contesting the season’s first major and the early-round defeats of world No. 2 Rafael Nadal and No. 3 Casper Ruud.

“Winning Grand Slams and being Number One in the world is probably the two biggest peaks you can climb as a professional tennis player,” Djokovic said during his on-court interview afterward.

For Djokovic, even more is at stake — not only the chance to tie Nadal, his greatest rival, for the most majors in men’s tennis history, but also what would be a record-extending 10th Australian Open title.

Djokovic earned the opportunity with a 7-5, 6-1, 6-2 victory over Paul, 25, who had never advanced to the final four of a Grand Slam in nine years on the pro tour.

The 35th-ranked Paul, who reached No. 3 in the world’s junior ranks and won the 2015 French Open junior title, overcame a shaky start to rattle Djokovic — at least in the first set — before a packed crowd on Rod Laver Arena.

All tournament, Australian fans had embraced Djokovic, showering him with cheers and applause as if to say that all was forgotten, and surely forgiven, after immigration officials deported him on the eve of the 2022 tournament for not complying with coronavirus vaccine mandates.

But with Paul committing a rash of errors in a jittery stretch early, the Aussies got behind the American, roaring with gusto each time he won a point, whether it was earned on his own skill or a Djokovic error.

After falling behind 0-3, Paul steadied himself, and Djokovic started making mistakes, groused at his coach, former Wimbledon champion Goran Ivanisevic, and jawed with the chair umpire over the shot clock. Meantime, Paul reeled off four consecutive games to pull even, at five games each, prompting Djokovic’s Serbian supporters to rally their compatriot.

Djokovic regained his focus to claim the set, 7-5, and turned to the stands to coax more cheers from flag-waving Serbs.

From there, he needed only a dousing of cold water and a specially mixed drink prepared courtside by one of his two physical trainers to close the match with minimal drama and maximum authority.

For Paul, one of a cohort of young American men who have ascended the rankings of late, along with Taylor Fritz, Frances Tiafoe and Sebastian Korda, reaching his first semifinal of a major proved how far he has come.

Friday’s meeting with Djokovic, however, revealed the gap that remains — a gap that every one of Djokovic’s opponents has felt this tournament.

Tsitsipas, 24, earned his first spot in the Australian Open’s final with a 7-6 (7-2), 6-4, 6-7 (8-6), 6-3 victory over Russia’s Karen Khachanov. Tsitsipas blasted 18 aces and 66 winners en route — nearly all on his blistering forehand — to extend his career record against Khachanov to 6-0.

The 6-foot-6 Khachanov has no shortage of power, either, but has labored in the shadow of fellow Russians Daniil Medvedev and Andrey Rublev. But he is a dangerous opponent and derailed the Australian Open bids of Tiafoe and Korda to reach the semifinals.

Tsitsipas closed the match in three hours, 21 minutes in signature fashion, with booming serves and a forehand winner. His reward: A second trip to a Grand Slam final, which will be a reprise of his 2021 French Open championship match against Djokovic, in which he let a two-sets lead slip away.

“I thought about how hard I’ve worked to get into this position, and it takes a little bit more,” Tsitsipas said of his mentality entering the fourth set. “I wasn’t able to deliver that in the third set; I was extremely close to getting it.

“It’s one of these moments that if you stick around, if you dedicate yourself even more and if you concentrate on these important moments even more, it pays off quite well. And always having that ambiance in the background somewhere feels so good when I’m able to hit the ball and get such a reward back from the fans.”

