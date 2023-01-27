Potomac School wins MAC swimming title; Georgetown Prep prevails in IAC

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Potomac School's boys' swimming team looked a lot different Friday at the Mid-Atlantic Athletic Conference championships than it did a season ago, when the Panthers took home their first title in the five-year history of the meet.

What was a 15-man squad in 2022 dwindled to 10 due to the departure of several seniors, leaving the McLean program with a thin roster. The team was also without last year's coach: Hannah Ferrin passed the team over to Rory Alfree, who had been an assistant coach for the past six years.

Despite the differences, the Panthers came out on top again in North Bethesda. Senior captain Brock Schedler paced them with two individual victories and Potomac School repeated, scoring 97 points and beating second-place Flint Hill by six.

“Going into it, we had been looking and seeing Flint Hill had 12 swimmers, and we had 10,” Schedler said. “We knew you needed 12 to fill out all the events. … Everyone had to play their role.”

Schedler dropped a full second in the 50-yard freestyle to claim the event and also won the 100 free. He was also the leadoff leg in the 200 freestyle relay, where he put his team ahead by enough to fend off Flint Hill one lane to its left.

The runner-up Huskies provided plenty of resistance. Flint Hill junior Simon Bermudez Santa Maria set a pool record with a 1:49:95 split in the 200 individual medley, annihilating former Georgetown Prep standout Grant Goddard’s mark of 1:53.29 set in 2014. Freshman Lucas Bermudez Santa Maria, Simon’s brother, contributed with multiple podium finishes for the Huskies.

Still, the Panthers prevailed, in part because of small moves up the leader board in some races.

“It came down to those guys getting fifth, sixth and seventh place and those extra points coming in and either breaking even with Flint Hill and Georgetown Day School,” Alfree said.

After receiving their medals poolside at the conclusion of the meet, the team huddled together for a final cheer of the evening. All 10 swimmers counted to three before screaming their team name, then continued counting to six before yelling “MAC champs!”

Georgetown Prep wins IAC

When the mid-meet score was announced at the Interstate Athletic Conference championships, held simultaneously with the MAC event, there was a tie for first place: St. Albans and Georgetown Prep were knotted at 250 points with seven events remaining.

St. Albans, a consistent runner-up to the Hoyas in recent years, was giving the home team a scare. But Prep, in typical form, pulled away late.

After the Hoyas inched ahead as the meet progressed, the 400 relay of freshman Andrew Vanas and seniors Fletcher Bautz, Rudy Sine and Nick Arndt punctuated the team’s win with a dominant victory.

Moments later, the team was hoisting a silver trophy poolside, laughing and smiling with one another in the wake of their third consecutive IAC championship victory.

