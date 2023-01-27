Top-ranked Paul VI continues run of local dominance with win at Gonzaga

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The Paul VI Panthers came into this season burdened with immense hype. Not only had the Panthers won the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference last winter, but they had a talent-stuffed roster made up of returning players, buzzy freshmen and impact transfers. With at least a half-dozen high-major prospects, the Panthers were expected by many to be the best team in the D.C. area — and possibly the country.

It’s safe to say No. 1 Paul VI has earned a spot in that conversation. After Friday night’s 70-57 win at No. 2 Gonzaga in Northwest Washington, the Panthers are 20-1.

Their only loss was a 57-55 heartbreaker at the hands of Miami’s Columbus High in a nationally televised showcase game. If the Panthers were at all dismayed by that late-December defeat, they took out their frustrations on the WCAC. The Panthers have pummeled conference opponents this winter, winning their first seven conference games by an average of 40 points.

“We were pretty frustrated with that one loss, and that’s probably what you’re seeing on the court now,” junior guard Darren Harris said. “We wanted to stay undefeated. So since then, we’ve taken it upon ourselves to dominate the conference.”

Even after that hot start, this week provided a chance for Paul VI to truly test itself, with league games against two of the very best programs the District has to offer: No. 4 St. John’s and No. 2 Gonzaga.

On Tuesday night, the Panthers picked up a nine-point home victory over the Cadets. And on Friday, facing an overstuffed and often hostile environment inside Gonzaga’s Carmody Center, they played with purpose and power from the start. Senior DeShawn Harris-Smith, a Maryland commit, threw home a left-handed dunk seconds after the opening tip, setting a defiant and destructive tone for his younger teammates.

“I told my guys before the game that the crowd was going to be loud, but we were just going to play for each other,” Harris-Smith said. “We couldn’t worry about anything besides the five guys on the court.”

The Panthers truly grabbed hold in the second quarter. It was in those eight minutes that the Panthers turned an early five-point lead into a 16-point halftime margin, transforming a tense, loud, basket-for-basket game into a slightly quieter, more lopsided affair.

“We just picked it up on the defensive side and let that turn into offense,” Harris-Smith said. “That’s really when we’re at our best.”

That double-digit peace mostly remained until the end of the game, as Paul VI held off a late Gonzaga rally that briefly cut the lead down to eight. Harris-Smith led the team with 23 points, followed by junior Ben Hammond with 14 and Harris with 11.

“I think everyone on the roster gets excited for a game like this,” Coach Glenn Farello said. “This kind of atmosphere is as good as it gets. This is what a Friday night WCAC basketball game should be like. That’s why these young players come to a Paul VI, to be able to play in games like this.”

