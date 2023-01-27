Tuscarora basketball’s three-year plan comes together in Year 4

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Up until the final seconds of Friday night’s 44-40 win over Loudoun County in Leesburg, Tuscarora embraced its emotions. Players snarled after contested layups. Coaches flailed their limbs and were flabbergasted at every whistle. With Dulles District supremacy on the line and the low-scoring affair hardly allowing for a moment of Zen, no lead was big enough to let the Huskies rest.

That is until senior Gavin O’Malley grabbed the final rebound.

At that moment, Tuscarora Coach Michael Newkirk let a calm break through on his face.

He turned to the crowd, folded his arms and flashed a giant grin.

“They’ve been the bar,” Newkirk said of Loudoun County. “So this win — it’s colossal.”

While teams can get caught up in the travails of January play, games against the Captains (13-5) carry meaning. After advancing to its first state final last season, Loudoun County appeared to start the year as the district favorites, even after star senior Nick Alexander tore his ACL in the first game.

“They have a high standard,” O’Malley said. “But we have one, too.”

When Newkirk inherited the Huskies’ job in the spring of 2019, he promised school leaders he had a three-year plan. When the pandemic began, he asked for a little more leeway: In Year 4, the 2022-23 season, it would be the Huskies’ turn to usurp Loudoun County.

Now 11-0 in the district, with two wins over the Captains, the Huskies (16-2) seem to have found their stride.

“Everyone’s coming for us; they want us to lose,” junior guard Jayden Johnson said. “But we’re well-prepared, lots of guys have stepped up, and we haven’t lost yet.”

O’Malley, Johnson and junior guard TJ Duggan are central to the plan. Johnson (slashing, 12 points), Duggan (outside shooting, four points) and O’Malley (interior play, 15 points) all provide a different type of offense. A deep bench, which saw plenty of work Friday, has put the Huskies over the top.

In the first half, it became clear the pace would be played at Loudoun County’s usual, methodical tempo. The Captains, with a particularly selective offense, used frenetic off-ball movement to produce uncontested shots.

That helped Loudoun County start the first three quarters on runs, though Tuscarora clawed its way back to take a 12-9 lead at the end of the first quarter. The game was tied at 18 at halftime and at 30 after the third.

The Huskies took a 36-30 lead midway through the fourth and held on. Their half-court offense and free throw shooting, which had been strengths all season, faltered. But three offensive rebounds in the final minute sealed the victory.

“We haven’t won anything yet,” O’Malley said. “That mind-set keeps us going.”

