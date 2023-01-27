1 What are the big-picture goals for this roster?

The Wizards, as should surprise no one, are not detonating their roster and triggering a rebuild. Sheppard’s front office believes their team is more talented than it has been in years past — something its record does not reflect, in part due to a steady stream of injuries. Washington’s core trio of Beal, Porzingis and Kuzma have only played 23 games together this season largely because of Beal’s three extended absences due to either injury or illness. But injuries don’t account for all of the team’s shortcomings — they’re 11-12 when that trio is together.

Distilled to its simplest form, Sheppard’s ethos for the past few years has been to bring in as many players as possible around Beal and see what works. The Wizards are not getting the crème de la crème of the league because Washington is not a free agent destination, but the organization has hit on players in trades: Daniel Gafford is the starting center, Porzingis is averaging the second-most points of his career (22.1) and Kuzma bloomed last year. The forward is averaging a career-high 22.2 points and 7.6 rebounds.

Should the Wizards want to keep the core trio together, it will be expensive and difficult given that franchise owner Ted Leonsis has only paid the luxury tax once since he took over the team in 2010.