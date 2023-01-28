Aryna Sabalenka defeats Elena Rybakina to win the Australian Open

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

All the winners under pressure that seared back and forth across the Australian Open women’s final on Saturday eventually seemed to collaborate to identify just two winners: the players. With their power, their precision and their boldness, they had produced an emblem for the era, a banging, blasting festival of the unafraid.

The winner among winners turned out to be Aryna Sabalenka, the 24-year-old Belarusian ranked No. 5 who has overcome some of the goblins and vultures that often circle tennis-playing heads. It seemed to fit that it took her four championship points to snare her first major title. It seemed to fit that when Elena Rybakina’s last blast landed just long to end matters at 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, Sabalenka fell to the court, stared upward and sobbed.

It also fit that Rybakina, the reigning Wimbledon champion, walked across the net to greet Sabalenka and join her in a hug of respect, for the two of them had produced something of a rare quality.

It had begun with Rybakina, the 23-year-old Russian who has played for Kazakhstan since 2018, making her bid to pretty much join No. 1 Iga Swiatek atop the sport, winning the first set by breaking back for 5-4 after Sabalenka had broken her for 4-4. She seemed to read the serves and the occasion a tad better than Sabalenka, and she jumped ahead to lend the utmost test to Sabalenka’s newfound calm.

Sabalenka, who for several years has seemed a marvel who lacked only that calm, showed she has developed the calm to become a marvel. After losing three previous Grand Slam semifinals, she won her first Grand Slam singles final. She broke Rybakina in the fourth game of the second set and the seventh game of the third, as the match filled with the deuces of long, tight games.

Finally, she faced a monster of a closing game, serving with her mighty serve, one of the two mighty serves present in the final. She double-faulted on her first championship point at 40-30, revisiting an old horror that used to plague her game until she spent much of last year in the hard act of repair. She answered that with a sharp cross-court forehand winner, showing her steel. She pulled a forehand wide on the second championship opportunity, then faced a break point she erased with a service winner to the corner.

On a third championship point, two hours and 26 minutes into the match, she shoved a backhand just long, but while she made the occasional gesture acknowledging her struggle, she coolly won the battle with herself. She put away a sitter for a fourth championship point, and she hung right in a tricky closing point with balls hitting lines, until one last one did not, and she had prevailed over herself and a hell of an opponent.

