Grizzlies, NBA react to video of Tyre Nichols being beaten by Memphis police

An hour before Friday’s release of video showing Memphis police officers beating Tyre Nichols, reactions across the NBA had already begun. Memphis Grizzlies Coach Taylor Jenkins spoke before the team’s game against the Minnesota Timberwolves, the last of a five-game road trip, saying the team “sat and talked at length multiple times about what’s happened, what’s going to happen.”

Per the Athletic, Jenkins added, “It’s hard to grasp what our city is going through right now. We can’t wait to get back home to put our arms around everyone in Memphis as they struggle with a loss of life, a senseless loss of life.”

Earlier this month, police surveillance and body cameras caught officers as they shocked, pepper-sprayed, kicked, punched and swung a baton at an unarmed Nichols, who died three days later, on Jan. 10. Authorities made that footage public on Friday evening, and five now-fired officers are facing charges including second-degree murder, aggravated kidnapping and aggravated assault stemming from the incident, which began as a traffic stop for what police said was reckless driving.

On Friday, players, coaches and teams across the NBA reacted to Nichols’s death similarly to previous episodes of police brutality against Black men and women in recent years.

Ahead of the Grizzlies’ Friday loss in Minneapolis, which included added security, there was a moment of silence before tip-off. Jenkins said point guard Tyus Jones and rookie forward David Roddy helped lead team discussions “on how we’ve gotta be leaders throughout this.” After the game, the team’s locker room was closed and players were not made available to speak with reporters, but it released a statement expressing sympathy for Nichols’s family. Forward Jaren Jackson Jr. offered a message to the family on Twitter, saying, “We are with you.”

“To the Nichols family, my teammates and I are and have been paying attention,” Jackson wrote. “We are with you. To Memphis, we are hurting, too. Peaceful protest, supporting the family, pushing for accountability are what’s needed in this moment.”

The National Basketball Players Association released a statement that said, “our players mourn the loss of Tyre Nichols and extend our deepest sympathies and condolences to the Nichols family during this difficult time. Our hearts go out to the entire Memphis community as they are processing and dealing with this horrible tragedy, and we stand by the rightful arrest of all officers involved. Such aggressive policing and excessive force illustrate the continued need for accountability in the justice system. We will continue to monitor the investigation and legal proceedings in search of justice for Tyre and his family.”

In its own statement, the league said “the NBA family remains committed to partnering with advocates, policymakers an law enforcement to work toward solutions to the issues we continue to face.” The WNBA struck a similar tone in its response.

Several teams, including the Timberwolves, the Miami, Heat, the Atlanta Hawks, the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Milwaukee Bucks also released statements. Heat Coach Erik Spoelstra opened his pregame news conference Friday addressing Nichols before any questions were asked, saying, “This is just crazy.”

Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul called for change, saying in a Twitter post, “We can’t lose our humanity as a society. To the Nichols’ family and Memphis community, my heart is with you tonight.”

Ben Golliver in Los Angeles contributed to this report.

