From Rockville to Bahrain, USMNT interim coach Anthony Hudson has paid dues

CARSON, Calif. — Amid the maelstrom of U.S. men’s soccer and the organization that oversees it, a British American globe-trotter with a losing record as a pro head coach — who got his start guiding a short-lived minor league outfit at a high school in Rockville, Md. — has been left in charge of the national team.

An assistant at the World Cup in Qatar, Anthony Hudson was initially set to oversee only this annual winter camp, which concludes Saturday with a friendly against Colombia. Figuring a permanent coach would be hired soon, Hudson wasn’t even given a fresh title.

But after a week packed with developments, Hudson has inherited a young squad indefinitely at the start of the long buildup to the 2026 World Cup. U.S. Soccer Federation President Cindy Parlow Cone said Thursday the hiring process could run deep into the summer.

“My focus is for however long it is,” Hudson, 41, said Friday, a day after being named interim coach. “I feel incredibly proud to have been asked to do this. ... I know how important this national team is, and I want to do all I can to make sure it’s in a good place for whoever comes in, whenever that is.”

An interim boss is nothing new for the U.S. program. Dave Sarachan bridged the gap for about a year before Gregg Berhalter was hired after Jurgen Klinsmann and Bruce Arena had failed to qualify the team for the 2018 World Cup. Similar to Sarachan’s situation, Hudson will rely on his ties to the players and his understanding of the system implemented by Berhalter to ease transition issues.

The players “understand those kinds of ideas and principles,” defender Walker Zimmerman said. “It’s not an easy job for him, but he’s doing an amazing job so far.”

Hudson’s appointment comes amid turbulent times. Not only was Berhalter’s contract not immediately renewed after the World Cup — the USSF says he remains a candidate while an investigation into abuse allegations from 1991 continues — Berhalter’s boss (general manager Brian McBride) and his boss’s boss (sporting director Earnie Stewart) announced Thursday they are leaving the Chicago-based governing body.

The result: A stalled coaching search, meaning Hudson has not yet needed to start sending out résumés.

Barring any major developments, he will run the team for three FIFA international windows between March and July, when all the top U.S. players are expected to be available. (Falling outside an official window, the current camp is heavy on MLS players in preseason.) That means defending the U.S. team’s Concacaf Nations League and Gold Cup crowns.

“We want to be a team that plays attacking soccer; we want to possess the ball and be brave in possession,” Hudson said. “Defensively, we’re clear about how we want to defend. Naturally whoever is in this seat, you want to keep evolving and moving it forward ... just keep progressing.”

As soon as this camp closes, Hudson said, he will begin planning for the late-March camp featuring matches against Grenada away and El Salvador in Orlando.

To reach this stage, Hudson took an unconventional route. His English father, Alan, was a midfielder for Arsenal and Chelsea, among other clubs, before venturing to the United States in 1979 to play for the Seattle Sounders indoor and outdoor teams and the Cleveland Force indoor squad. Anthony was born in Seattle but received his soccer education in England with West Ham and Luton Town.

He returned stateside to play for the Wilmington (N.C.) Hammerheads and eventually became a player-assistant coach. His head coaching debut came at 27 with Real Maryland, a fourth-division pro squad that played home games at Richard Montgomery High.

At one point, the team trained at a private school, where it was allowed on the field only before 8 a.m. “Me and my assistant, we’d be setting up in the pitch black,” he said, laughing.

On another occasion, the team was practicing in a public park and was chased off by the police.

“You have no idea,” he said, shaking his head. “The players weren’t getting paid. It was crazy.”

Hudson returned to England and worked in Tottenham Hotspur’s system before guiding fifth-flight Newport County. His next stop was Bahrain, where he led the junior squad to the country’s first international trophy, the 2013 Gulf Cup of Nations for under-23 players, then headed up the senior squad.

He was then off to New Zealand, overseeing age-specific national teams as well as the All Whites, who won the 2016 Oceania Nations Cup and qualified for the FIFA Confederations Cup. In 2016, he also returned to the D.C. area for New Zealand’s 1-1 draw in a friendly against the United States at RFK Stadium. Hudson also led New Zealand to a two-game playoff against Peru for a 2018 World Cup berth, falling on a 2-0 aggregate.

His work caught the eye of the Colorado Rapids, who hired him before the 2018 MLS season. After an 8-19-7 campaign with a rebuilding team, Hudson was fired following an 0-7-2 start in 2019.

Despite those inglorious results, the USSF was impressed with his work in developing young players in other countries. So in January 2020, the organization hired Hudson to guide the U.S. under-20 men’s national team. The pandemic, however, forced cancellation of both the Concacaf championship and the 2021 U-20 World Cup. Hudson transitioned onto Berhalter’s staff.

“It’s not like I’ve planned to go to these different places,” he said. “It’s just how it has happened.”

