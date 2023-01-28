No. 7 Virginia blasts Boston College to stretch winning streak to six

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

CHARLOTTESVILLE — Acrobatic dunks throughout the game and precision three-point shooing in the closing stages produced an offensive gem for the seventh-ranked Virginia men’s basketball team Saturday afternoon. Its stifling pack-line defense did the rest in a 76-57 win over Boston College at John Paul Jones Arena. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The Cavaliers (16-3, 8-2 ACC) won their sixth in a row to remain in second place in the conference. They got 18 points apiece from Armaan Franklin, who chipped in a game-high seven rebounds, and Jayden Gardner. Isaac McKneely, a freshman guard who has emerged as a trusted reserve for Coach Tony Bennett, contributed 10 of his 12 points in the second half to help Virginia defeat the Eagles (10-12, 4-7) for the eighth straight time in Charlottesville.

“Different guys are doing different things,” Bennett said after the Cavaliers scored at least 76 points for the third straight game. “We have good balance. We made some threes. It wasn’t like we shot a great percentage, but it was a good mix.”

Franklin collected an inbounds pass from Reece Beekman and dunked to begin a 19-4 run that swelled the Cavaliers’ lead to 71-47 with 4:47 to play.

After missing 11 of its first 13 three-point tries, Virginia made 4 of 5 during one stretch of the second half, with McKneely sinking both of his attempts, to pull away. The Cavaliers shot 55.2 percent from the field in the second half and forced 16 turnovers in the game, leading to a 14-4 advantage in points off turnovers.

Quinten Post led Boston College with a game-high 24 points, with 16 coming in the first half, on 8-for-15 shooting. The 7-foot forward went 2 for 6 on three-pointers and added six rebounds and two assists but committed four turnovers.

For the game, Virginia limited the Eagles to 40.8 percent shooting, including 1 for 6 (16.7 percent) on three-pointers in the second half, as it matched its second-fewest points allowed in an ACC game this season.

The Cavaliers led 35-27 at halftime after weathering an early barrage from Boston College, which made its first five field goals. Virginia settled in defensively from there, forcing turnovers and not allowing clean passing lanes.

A 9-0 burst late in the first half featuring jumpers from Gardner and Franklin resulted in Virginia’s first double-digit lead, at 35-25, with 2:20 to play.

“This team has a fine balance,” said Gardner, who made 8 of 12 shots from the field to go with six rebounds and no turnovers. “When things aren’t going well, we can go inside. And as you saw in the second half, we started stretching them out and started hitting some deep shots, and we were able to open up the court.”

Here’s what else to know about Virginia’s win:

Super sub

Kadin Shedrick provided valuable minutes off the bench when assigned to defend Post, who had made four consecutive shots — his first four of the game — with Ben Vander Plas defending. Vander Plas is four inches shorter than Post and was unable to stop the Dutchman when the Eagles got him the ball in the painted area.

At 6-11, Shedrick proved a far more difficult matchup. The redshirt junior’s physical defense bothered Post into missing four of his next five field goal attempts before Vander Plas reentered with Virginia having reclaimed the lead.

Shedrick had started 14 of 15 games this season until Bennett recently moved to a smaller lineup, turning to Vander Plas as a starter to allow for better spacing on the court. Against Boston College, Shedrick wound up playing 14 minutes 42 seconds, his most time on the court in four games.

“When we put Kadin in, I thought he was a little quicker and a little more active to the ball ... and did some good stuff for us out there, so I was happy for Kadin,” Bennett said. “That’s why we keep staying ready for all those guys — different games present different matchups.”

Sibling rivalry

Ryan Dunn, a freshman wing, came into the matchup with extra incentive: His older brother, Justin, was a pitcher at Boston College. Justin was selected in the first round of the 2016 MLB draft by the New York Mets and is now with the Cincinnati Reds, having made seven major league starts last season.

On Saturday, Ryan finished with six points on 3-for-3 shooting with four rebounds, two steals and a block in 15:45.

“One-hundred percent,” Ryan said when asked if he was particularly looking forward to this matchup. “I just wanted to come out and play [well] because [Justin] actually beat Virginia here. I will definitely call him once I get done today.”

