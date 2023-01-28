Daniel Gafford overpowers Pelicans as Wizards’ winning streak hits five

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

NEW ORLEANS — The poor crowd at Smoothie King Center surely thought it would be bereft of starring big men Saturday night, what with Zion Williamson’s continued absence with a hamstring injury and Kristaps Porzingis missing his third straight game with a sprained left ankle. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight But Daniel Gafford is a charitable man. He neither slams backboard-breaking dunks with Williamson’s might nor flicks three-pointers with Porzingis’s feather-light touch. What he does is bounce. And Gafford jumped, leaped and hopped feet into the air against the New Orleans Pelicans, catapulting the Washington Wizards to their fifth straight win, 113-103.

Gafford led the Wizards with 21 points, 12 rebounds and five highlight-reel worthy blocks as they improved to 3-0 to start a five-game road trip. Up next is scuffling San Antonio on Monday.

Advertisement

What Washington (23-26) needed most Saturday was patience, trust and, down the stretch, focus.

Brandon Ingram got off to a hot start for the Pelicans (26-24), but the Wizards chipped away with Gafford in the paint as Bradley Beal and Corey Kispert provided punctuation marks from the three-point line. The game split wide open early in the second quarter when New Orleans center Jonas Valanciunas was ejected for a flagrant 2 foul on Gafford and the Wizards big man had his run of the lane — with the Pelicans left with no choice but to go small, Gafford flew in from out of nowhere for blocks on defense and racked up 14 first-half points on the other end.

The Wizards were the sharper team before halftime, getting to the free throw line 12 times — Gafford went 4 for 6 — and leaning on Gafford and veteran Taj Gibson as the team snared nine offensive rebounds. New Orleans had just one, and the visitors’ aggression was the difference: The Wizards had 17 second-chance points as they walked to the locker room with a 59-50 advantage.

Advertisement

Washington padded its lead early in the third quarter when Kyle Kuzma assisted Kispert for a three-pointer and soon after hit one himself for his first points of the game. It led by 16 with 7:58 to play in the game but let up the intensity and got sloppier on defense, allowing the Pelicans to get within five with 5:18 left.

But the Wizards were still in control after a crucial coach’s challenge of a foul called on Deni Avdija was successful. Beal then took matters into his own hands. The guard had a three-point play coming out of the review, hit an effortless three-pointer from the top of the key and added two more points at the free throw line to extend the lead to 11 and get his team out of trouble in a wink.

Beal ended up with 16 points, four rebounds and five assists. Kispert and newcomer Kendrick Nunn added 12 points apiece to a balanced, if not flashy, offensive effort that ended with seven players in double figures. Gibson had 10 rebounds, part of the Wizards’ 53-42 edge. They had 25 second-chance points.

Advertisement

CJ McCollum had 24 points and Brandon Ingram added 22 as the Pelicans logged their seventh straight loss, all without Williamson.

Here’s what else you need to know about the Wizards’ win:

Gill in covid protocols

Backup forward Anthony Gill entered the NBA’s health and safety protocols before the game after self-reporting coronavirus symptoms and subsequently testing positive, Coach Wes Unseld Jr. said. Gill is the first Wizards player to miss a game for coronavirus reasons since Beal sat out five in early November.

Kispert on fire

Kispert had his most productive game from the three-point line since Jan. 9, the previous time the Wizards played New Orleans. He hit 4 of 6 tries Saturday. In the teams’ first meeting in Chinatown, he made five of a season-high 10 attempts from beyond the arc as he scored 17 points.

Avdija on the boards

Avdija was one rebound away from his third straight double-double. The 22-year-old finished with 15 points and nine rebounds.

GiftOutline Gift Article