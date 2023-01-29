Capitals get swept away by the Maple Leafs during a 5-1 loss in Toronto

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

TORONTO — Barely clinging to a playoff spot as the all-star break approaches, the Washington Capitals got off to an encouraging start against the high-powered Toronto Maple Leafs on Sunday at Scotiabank Arena. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight But the Capitals’ play rapidly diminished during a dismal second period, when the home team scored four times on its way to an easy 5-1 win.

It was another lackluster outcome for a Capitals team that has sputtered over the past month, leaving its playoff positioning all the more vulnerable. With one game left before their bye week wraps around Saturday’s NHL All-Star Game — and with challengers surging closer to them in the standings — the Capitals could quickly find themselves on the outside looking in.

Even after Sunday’s loss, the Capitals (26-20-6) still hold the Eastern Conference’s first of two wild-card spots with 58 points. But the Pittsburgh Penguins (57), Buffalo Sabres (56), New York Islanders (55) and Florida Panthers (54) are within four points — and the Penguins and Sabres have three games in hand.

Advertisement

The Capitals have lost three of four, four of six and six of nine. Washington’s next game is Tuesday at Columbus, the Eastern Conference’s last-place team. The Capitals’ first game after their break is Feb. 11 at Boston.

Nicklas Backstrom’s goal, his first of the season, gave the Capitals a 1-0 lead with 2:34 left in the first period. On the power play, Marcus Johansson provided a screen in front, and Backstrom shot high and to the short side to beat ex-Capitals goaltender Ilya Samsonov (23 saves). It was Backstrom’s first goal in nine games since returning from hip resurfacing surgery; he also had the shootout winner in Washington’s 3-2 win over Pittsburgh on Thursday.

After Backstrom’s goal, Toronto took over.

Michael Bunting tied the score at 1 with a rebound power-play goal early in the second period. It was the first power-play goal Washington had allowed in seven games. Morgan Rielly then scored his first of the season at 7:00 to put Toronto ahead. After a puck popped loose from a scrum behind the net, Rielly was all alone in front and beat goalie Darcy Kuemper.

Advertisement

William Nylander’s goal on an odd-man rush during a delayed penalty gave Toronto a 3-1 lead at 10:45. Kuemper, with help from defenseman Erik Gustafsson, made the initial stop on the three-on-one but couldn’t deny Nylander on the rebound.

Pierre Engvall beat Kuemper glove-side to make it 4-1 with 5:40 left in the period, ending Kuemper’s night after 16 saves. Charlie Lindgren replaced him and finished with six saves; he allowed a goal to Zach Aston-Reese on a breakaway with 3:13 left in the game. Sunday’s loss was the second time in four starts that Kuemper was pulled.

Here’s what else to know about the Capitals’ loss:

Wilson out until after break

Winger Tom Wilson did not travel with the Capitals for this two-game trip. There is no timeline for his return from a lower-body injury, and Washington will reevaluate him after the all-star break.

Advertisement

Wilson was injured Tuesday in a loss at Colorado after he blocked a shot with his right leg. Washington listed him as day-to-day, but he was spotted at practice Saturday with a noticeable hitch in his stride.

Carlson’s slow recovery

On Saturday, defenseman John Carlson skated for the first time since he took a puck to the side of the head during a game against Winnipeg on Dec. 23. Carlson wore a tracksuit on the ice at the Capitals’ practice rink, and his workout was far from a full skating session. The Capitals said Carlson would continue to do “low-level exercise” and would be reevaluated in late February.

“It’s great,” Coach Peter Laviolette said. “It’s off in the distance for him. He’s back, and he looks good. He looks like himself.”

Missing Toronto stars

Samsonov faced his former team for the third time and got his second win. The 25-year-old Russian got a little payback after suffering a 5-2 loss in December during his first game back in Washington. Fellow goaltender Matt Murray is sidelined until after the all-star break with an ankle injury.

Toronto was also without star forward Auston Matthews. The Maple Leafs said he would be sidelined for at least three weeks with a knee injury.

GiftOutline Gift Article